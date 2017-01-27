Mosquito bite came first, then West Nile and, eventually, death

Gary Curtiss Copeland was an active, vibrant man who loved traveling with his family and adventures with grandkids that usually ended with a trip to the local Dairy Queen.
But in October, after being bitten by a mosquito and diagnosed with West Nile virus, Copeland’s health deteriorated, family members said.
“He had encephalitis, meningitis, swelling of the brain, he couldn’t breath on his own ... he couldn’t move his head ... he started getting pneumonia,” said Helen Copeland, his wife. “We had hoped he was going to get through this.”
Copeland, 71, died Jan. 3 of bacterial pneumonia, with West Nile virus as an underlying cause, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.
The family doesn’t know exactly where or when he was bitten, but a likely place could have been at their home in Keller.
Helen Copeland said she and her husband often shared morning coffee and a glass of wine at night in side-by-side rocking chairs on the back porch, surrounded by plants.
“We have a sprinkler system and we have potted plants,” she said. “Mosquitoes love potted plants.”
In October, the Copelands were vacationing in Seattle when the symptoms first appeared, mostly aches and a low-grade fever.
According to Tarrant County Public Health, the incubation period for West Nile is usually two to six days, but may be as long as two weeks.
‘I was really concerned’
Helen Copeland said that by the end of the 10-day trip her husband began having tremors.
“I asked him, ‘Are you really that cold?’ It wasn’t like shaking, it was something different. I was really concerned about it,” she said.
Not long after returning home, Copeland asked to be taken to the hospital.
“They admitted him, thought he probably had the flu but that test came back negative,” she said. “After two days, they discharged him. But by the time he got home he was worse, and couldn’t even sit up in bed.”
Back to the hospital the couple went, but this time he would not return.
By that evening, Gary Copeland was put on a ventilator and later testing revealed the West Nile virus. Despite getting very good care from his doctors and nurses, his decline continued, Helen Copeland said.
Helen Copeland said she hopes her husband’s plight will raise awareness about the seriousness of the virus and the importance of staying proactive in repelling mosquitoes.
‘He was so healthy’
Kelly Hanes, spokesman for Tarrant County Public Health, said the county had 44 West Nile virus cases with one known death reported in 2016, the third-highest number of cases for Tarrant County since West Nile arrived.
Those numbers could change after the health department receives a final report from the state, likely by the end of April, Hanes said.
The worst year was in 2012, when there were 280 West Nile cases with 11 deaths in Tarrant County. In 2006, Tarrant County had 53 cases and eight deaths, Hanes said.
“We typically peak for number of cases in August, however in 2016 we had cases with onset all the way through the first week of November,” Hanes said.
Hanes said many cases go unreported because they are either not diagnosed or the infected person has milder symptoms and does not seek medical treatment.
Helen Copeland said she never would have anticipated that her husband would die from a mosquito bite.
“I didn’t expect it to be like this. He was so healthy, he took great care of himself,” she said.
