Area educators give new rating system a failing grade

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

1:34 Mississippi State WR Fred Ross: Not surprised Dak Prescott took 'league by storm'

1:12 Out of the Darkness Walk brings awareness to suicide

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

1:22 Street artists pay homage to Star Wars

3:19 Jerry Jones from the Senior Bowl

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story