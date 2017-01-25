Lady Panthers freshman is already a leader

The Keller Fossil Ridge girls basketball team has gone through its ups and downs this season, but a constant for the Lady Panthers has been the play of 6-0 freshman Hailey Grant.
The guard has been a leading scorer this season for the Lady Panthers, and coach Stacy Henson said she has emerged as a force on the court.
“Hailey is a very talented player who brings with her the ability to attack the basket and score,” Henson said. “She has certainly garnered the respect of her teammates, and although she is only a freshman, she is a leader on the team. She is also a very good shooter when she is playing with confidence. Her size and length make her a force to contend with on the defensive end of the floor.”
Fossil Ridge has struggled record-wise to this point in district, and while Grant acknowledges this, she said she also sees signs that her team is about to turn a corner.
“So far, the season hasn’t been the best,” Grant said. “We as a team have faced a lot of adversity, but we’re starting to overcome it and come together as a team.”
Grant, who is a member of the college-readiness program AVID at Fossil Ridge, said she tries to bring energy to the team and to wreak havoc on defense.
“Personally my goal is to be Freshman of the Year and to grow as an offensive player,” Grant said. “As a team, I’d love to make it to playoffs and compete against great teams this season.”
Grant said there a few other things she would like to accomplish during her tenure at Fossil Ridge as well.
“During my career at Ridge I would love to set an all-time high scoring record and make playoffs every year,” Grant said. “I want to lead my team and make history. I also want to be the first McDonald’s All American to come out of Ridge.”
Henson said it is quite a luxury to know that she will likely have Grant on her team for the next three years and said she is looking forward to watching her grow as an athlete.
“If you put aside the fact that Hailey is a great basketball player, I think I am most excited to have her around for three more years simply because she is such a great kid,” Henson said. “She has a great personality and is a great student on top of everything else. I very much look forward to the future with Hailey Grant leading the way.”
Grant’s Favorites
Favorite Sports Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Favorite Athlete: LeBron James
Favorite Food: Chicken
Favorite Movie: Love & Basketball
Favorite TV Show: Gossip Girl
Favorite Musical Performer: Beyoncé
