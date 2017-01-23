High seed, not title the focus for Keller

High seedings, district titles and possible revenge highlight the motivations behind some key games this week and through the final stretch of girls basketball district games.
Some of those games — and the remaining four games in the regular season — will pit teams on top, those just behind the top spot and those that are fighting for a final four spot.
Justin Northwest, 8-1, can avenge its only district loss on Friday at Saginaw Boswell.
The Lady Texans will play Saginaw before the big matchup with the Lady Pioneers rolls around this week.
The first meeting yielded a 63-43 win for Boswell, 9-0.
Keller, the District 3-6A leader at 8-0, is locked in for the playoffs, but there’s actually more topics of discussion than just an undefeated district schedule as the Lady Indians take on Keller Timber Creek and Abilene this week.
“We don’t talk a whole lot about the district title or staying undefeated,” said Keller head coach Doug Sporrer. “We just talk about finishing as high as we can to give us as high seed a seed as possible heading into the playoffs.”
Sporrer said his talks with his team have centered on the achievement of just making the playoffs. He said he’s reminded the Lady Indians that half of the teams in the state will be sitting at home when the playoffs begin.
“It’s important that we don’t take it for granted,” he said.
The one element of this week’s schedule which may be of benefit during the postseason is the trip to take on Abilene.
The fourth-place Abilene team will be poised to take a shot at Keller as the Lady Indians make their first trip to play the new district member.
“Hopefully it won’t be our last trip out west,” Sporrer said.
Should Keller notch a bi-district playoff win, the second round will likely direct the Lady Indians to travel west again in the second round.
“So, yes, traveling and playing in an unfamiliar gym will hopefully help us down the road,” Sporrer said.
Timber Creek, 4-3 and tied with Abilene for third, will be able to make a statement of its own. Last week, the Lady Falcons dropped a 48-40 contest to Keller.
This week, Timber Creek will play at Keller Central and second-place Weatherford.
Keller Fossil Ridge and Central are looking to turn things around in the final stretch.
Ridge will have Weatherford at home and then be at Haltom on Friday.
Central will have two home games this week to try and improve on its 1-7 record. It won’t be easy, as the Lady Chargers will host Timber Creek and Abilene.
Also in District 6-5A, Haslet Eaton (1-7) will have a shot at Chisholm Trail and Aledo this week.
Trophy Club Nelson in District 5-6A (3-6) has its hands full. The Lady Bobcats will take on Euless Trinity and then Southlake Carroll, a team they beat 49-41 in their first meeting.
