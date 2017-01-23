North Texas football recruiting should be heavy for years

So if you are a football recruiting fan, you no doubt know how frantic last Sunday was for Northeast Tarrant County. Well, it was really frantic for Baylor in Northeast Tarrant County.
Within a span of five hours, Southlake Carroll offensive lineman Henry Klinge and Justin Northwest wide receiver Gavin Holmes verbally committed to the Bears.
We’re heading into the final days of the recruiting season with National Signing Day approaching a week from today (Feb. 1). This area probably has seen most of its major names make their choices. The last could be Carroll defensive lineman Ryan Miller. Navy appears to have the lead for him.
But if you want to really understand how much this area is growing and becoming a more fruitful recruiting area, look beyond the 2018 recruiting class. Look to 2019. Look to 2020.
Let’s go in order with 2019. That’s Colleyville Heritage wide receiver Kam Brown. For about four months, the intriguing prospect held an offer from SMU. But all it took was for one Power 5 school to offer, and then the floodgates opened.
Thank you, Nebraska. Once the Cornhuskers extended to Brown (6-0, 160), it mushroomed into 13 offers. And by the time you read this list, there’s probably going to be more than that. But before this went to print: SMU, Nebraska, Baylor, Missouri, Utah, Oregon St., UCLA, Oregon, Texas, East Carolina, Syracuse, Penn State and Texas Tech.
We should all be so lucky for having to be pressed into duty. As Ke’Von Ahmad was dealing with injuries and had been forced to miss some time, Brown emerged into a go-to receiver for the Panthers.
He finished with 760 receiving yards. There could be another growth spurt coming. And it doesn’t hurt that his father is former Dallas Cowboy and Super Bowl 30 MVP Larry Brown. Those are good bloodlines to have.
Regardless, Brown has turned himself into a coveted recruit. He’s still pretty young at his position. There is a lot to learn. But don’t be surprised that when the summer camp season starts, he could have over 25 offers.
Fast forwarding to 2020 is where you find Carroll defensive back R.J. Mickens. Like Brown, he’s the son of another former NFL player in defensive back Ray Mickens. A Texas A&M product, the elder Mickens played with the New York Jets, Cleveland and New England.
His son is learning quickly to become a prospect to watch after his first season at the varsity level. He already holds offers from Arizona, Oklahoma State, New Mexico and Nebraska. A Texas A&M offer is probably on the way.
Unfortunately, what we won’t see is these two players go against each other unless they’re playing in the same 7-on-7 tournament or attending a camp that features defensive backs against receivers. Since Carroll is Class 6A and Colleyville Heritage is 5A and these two are not on the schedule for at least the 2017 season, they will not meet.
Notable
With his injury issues behind him, more schools may now look harder at Ahmad. San Diego, who has the commitment of Ahmad’s quarterback Cam Roane, recently offered … Carroll football’s home-and-home series with Tulsa (Okla.) Union is over. The Dragons will open the 2017 season at Broken Arrow (Okla.). Broken Arrow played Euless Trinity in the 2016 season opener.
