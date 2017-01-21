Westlake Academy Welcomes Back the Class of 2016

Alumni from Westlake Academy’s largest graduating class returned to campus earlier this month to visit with friends and former teachers, and to receive their International Baccalaureate (IB) diplomas.
Jon Sasser, Town of Westlake communications manager, said all of the 61 graduates received their IB diplomas and/or certificates, the first time in the school’s history for the entire class to do so.
Between hugs, laughs, and stories from their first semesters in college, students reflected on their careers at the Academy, and reminisced about experiences on campus.
Carl Tippen, Westlake Academy college counselor, told attendees how successful this graduating class has become.
"One hundred percent of the graduates were accepted to college," Tippen said. "And this is the first time in school history all members of the graduating class sat for the IB exam."
Many students from this class are attending top universities including University of Pennsylvania, Southern Methodist University, Johns Hopkins University, Emory University, Pepperdine University and the University of Southern California. To showcase student’s success, Westlake Academy staff created a "wall of fame" to display graduates names and accomplishments through the years.
