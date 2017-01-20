Keller superintendent to retire in July

After five years at the helm of the Keller school district and 36 years in education, Superintendent Randy Reid plans to retire effective July 31.
Reid told trustees of his plans during executive session at Thursday night’s board meeting and informed employees Friday.
“It was a really difficult decision, mostly because we have such a great quality staff,” Reid said. “I’ve never felt more comfortable in a school district than I’ve felt here in Keller.”
Reid said he and his wife, Vickie, plan to move elsewhere in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to be closer to family. His second grandchild is due later this year and his mother turns 94 next month, so he wanted to have more time to spend with them.
With many items in the 2014 bond package complete or nearing completion and the successful passage of the district of innovation plan, much of Reid’s current work is winding down. He said that coming up with a new strategic plan and looking at the future bond options would be best left for the next superintendent.
He decided to make the announcement in January so officials would be able to recruit his replacement this spring.
Reid came to Keller from Tyler in 2012, replacing James Veitenheimer, who retired in Texas and took a superintendent job in suburban Phoenix. As leader of the 34,500 student district, he makes about $260,000 in base salary.
Reid, 57, spent 24 years in Richardson as a teacher, high school principal and, eventually, assistant superintendent. He was superintendent in Celina, northeast of Denton, for two years before taking the Tyler job in 2007.
Board President Craig Allen said Reid brought leadership, vision and the ability to connect with people and build partnerships to his role as superintendent.
“When we look at how well we operate and the achievements and success we’ve had in recent years, much of that is because of the presence of Dr. Reid,” Allen said.
Allen said Reid’s announcement will allow trustees and administrators time to begin the search for the next superintendent before his departure. Allen said he would expect board members to hire a search firm, as they did in 2012.
In addition to his role as Keller superintendent, Reid is the current president of the Fast Growth School Coalition, a group of more than 50 of the fastest growing school districts in Texas.
Reid said the decision to leave was not easy, but “it’s time to step back and see if I want to do something different.
“I love this district, and I can’t think of a better place than Keller to finish my career.”
Sandra J. Engelland: 817-390-7323, @SandraEngelland
