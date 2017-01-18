Central guard helping team through tough season

The Keller Central girls basketball team has struggled at times this season, but a major bright spot for the Lady Chargers has been the play of Carson LeCroy.
The shooting guard has led the team in scoring throughout the season, and coach Jennifer Crawford said she could not ask for anything more from her as a player.
“Carson brings an enormous amount of leadership to our team,” Crawford said. “She does this through actions as well as communicating with her teammates. Carson takes on a lot of responsibilities and handles the pressure very well. Her teammates rely on her, and Carson brings confidence to her team.”
Crawford said that one of the things that impresses her the most about LeCroy is her dedication.
“If you want to see a student athlete who leads with integrity, passion and commitment, then Carson is the one.”
Central coach Jennifer Crawford, on Carson LeCroy
“At the beginning of the season, I had a conversation with her and told her that if our team was going to be successful this year, then she has to score double digits,” Crawford said. “In only one district game has that not happened, and at that time she was struggling with an upper respiratory infection. It was impressive that she could even get up and down the court.
“Carson has a great shot and is a very smart basketball player. She knows her strengths and uses them very well.”
LeCroy said in spite of Central’s difficulties this season, she is impressed with the way her team has responded.
“It’s been a challenging season,” LeCroy said. “We’ve had injuries before [and] during the season. But we’ve responded positively and have grown through it. We want to win and have the ambition. We just need all the pieces to come together.”
The Central junior is also a member of DECA, an entrepreurial program, and she likes to spend her free time playing video games, longboard skating and hanging out with her friends.
LeCroy said she is focused on doing whatever she can to help her team in any way possible.
“I want all the players on my team to know they can come to me both on and off the court,” LeCroy said. “I’ve been playing basketball since I was six, and I love it. I try bringing positivity and passion to the court. I like to have fun while getting things done.”
Crawford said LeCroy is exactly the kind of player that any coach would like to have on their team.
“If you want to see a student athlete who leads with integrity, passion and commitment, then Carson is the one,” Crawford said. “She is a great student and the best teammate. In all areas of life Carson leads through example and is successful. She is a very humble person and we are all so proud of her.”
LeCroy’s Favorites
Favorite athlete: Dirk Nowitzki
Favorite sports team: Dallas Mavericks
Favorite food: Mexican
Favorite movie: Moana
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds
Book currently reading: Harry Potter Series
Favorite musical group: Red Hot Chili Peppers
