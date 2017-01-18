Mentoring program designed to help Keller district freshmen

A new mentoring program targeting Keller school district freshmen is set to launch this spring.
The program will bring together groups of four students matched up with an adult mentor for twice monthly after-school sessions at the high schools. The meetings will focus on building leadership skills while encouraging students to make the most of their personal strengths.
“We want to help high school students with being leaders, making decisions, positive psychology and paying it forward,” said Scott Bruce, founder of the non-profit Motivation Group. “We want to keep it positive while keeping it real.”
Marcene Weatherall, Keller school district coordinator of drug and alcohol prevention services, said she asked for district educators to become mentors and got a good response from teachers and administrators. She also has a few outside candidates.
Weatherall sees the program as a way for students to connect with one another and with the adult mentor.
Students can request to join the program or be recommended by a teacher or counselor. The goal is for the mentors and students to continue meeting throughout the high school years to assist in the transition to college or careers.
Officials are in the process of training mentors in a Developmental Assets curriculum so that all students get the same benefits. Developmental Assets —a set of skills, experiences, relationships, and behaviors that enable young people to develop into successful adults—is a framework put out by the Search Institute, a research group that uses social science to understand youth, according to the website www.search-institute.org.
Bruce said the Motivation Group hosted a lock-in at The Keller Pointe for incoming freshmen in August as an un-official kick-off for the program and to tell students about the benefits of mentoring.
For more information about the program, email Weatherall at marcene.weatherall@kellerisd.net.
Sandra J. Engelland: 817-390-7323, @SandraEngelland
