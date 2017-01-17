Showdown kicks off second round of district

The Keller Timber Creek girls basketball team’s week can either be spent basking in the glow of an upset win over Keller or taking a respite to regroup before its next big showdown.
The Lady Falcons, 4-2 and in third place of District 3-6A, have district leader Keller on Tuesday before taking their bye on Friday.
Regardless of that game’s outcome, Timber Creek will come back to battle Central and second-place Weatherford on Jan. 27.
But the district games this week are rematches with playoff seedings and opportunities on the line.
In the first meeting between the two schools, Keller notched a low-scoring 28-20 win over Timber Creek.
Only Keller’s Kaitlyn Guillory hit double figures with 10 points.
“I’m pretty proud of how the girls have been playing,” said Timber Creek head coach Tina DeMichele. “They’ve matured a lot this season.”
Whether the Lady Falcons have grown up enough to overcome an eight-point difference will be seen.
But this is a team which was also just edged by Weatherford in its first meeting, 42-38.
“They have played hard and are confident even if we had stretches of losing the lead,” DeMichele said, saying that gives even more evidence of the team’s development.
Keller jumped a big hurdle last week and will have to be ready for more as it put the district target on its back last week.
The Lady Indians got past previously unbeaten in district Weatherford, 45-37, to stay undefeated after the first loop through the district schedule. Mallory Lockhart scored 23 points for Keller.
The Lady Indians were 21-of-25 from the free throw line as Weatherford was forced to foul late. The high percentage shooting from the line and key steals and batted passes helped seal the win for Keller.
Looking ahead, those 21 free throws alone could prove pivotal.
Keller head coach Doug Sporrer said there’s a history of slow-paced games with Timber Creek.
The two teams both came in zone defenses last time they met, and methodical play ensued.
“It’s one of those games where every bucket counts,” Sporrer said. “There aren’t many possessions.”
Both teams should be ready for whatever comes, though.
Sporrer said in the second round, each team can review the first meeting and know what to be ready for.
“We’ve got to be ready for anything, though, and you don’t know if you can catch them off guard,” he said.
After the Timber Creek game, Keller will host Haltom on Friday.
Justin Northwest, in District 6-5A, remained in second place after picking up two wins last week.
The Lady Texans are taking on rival Haslet Eaton and Brewer this week to try and maintain their spot.
Eaton has the district’s toughest slate, playing at Saginaw Boswell — the district leader — after the Northwest game this week.
Trophy Club Nelson was to try and rectify a one-point loss to Hebron in their first meeting, as they played in the early week game. The Lady Bobcats are at Flower Mound on Friday.
Keller Central and Keller Fossil Ridge will battle early in the week.
While the Lady Panthers travel to Abilene on Friday, Central will host Weatherford.
