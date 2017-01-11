District showdowns on tap for girls

As the last few games of the first tour through the district schedule arrive this week, key matchups for the Keller and Northwest girls basketball teams can tell volumes about their respective positions in the standings.
In District 3-6A, Keller (4-0) will have to contend with Central in the early week game before it faces off with the other undefeated district team, Weatherford, on a scary Friday the 13th game on the road.
This is the first year for the Lady Kangaroos to be in the same district with Keller, but the teams are not totally unfamiliar foes.
“We’ve played them several years in non-district and it’s always a close game,” said Keller head coach Doug Sporrer.
“They are very well-coached and will be well-prepared,” Sporrer added.
The Lady ’Roos had a bye date on Friday and will travel to Abilene for their early week game in advance of taking on the Lady Indians.
Weatherford got past Timber Creek last week, 42-38. It has come on strong during the district section of the season.
Meanwhile, Keller came out of the tough Mansfield Spring Creek Barbeque tournament with a 3-2 record.
Sporrer said it was the just the second time in nine years Keller had managed to play into a chance for a fifth game in the tournament. Teams must win at least three of four games to earn the extra tournament game.
That extra game can prove pivotal in regaining rhythm and pace coming off the holiday break.
“The Mansfield tourney was great to get back in game shape,” Sporrer added.
In District 6-5A, Northwest (4-1) was to play Aledo (5-0) before playing Azle on Friday.
While Saginaw Boswell (4-0) is the other undefeated team in the district, a win over Aledo would keep Northwest right behind Boswell and give it the initial tiebreaker over the Lady Bearcats.
The opportunity for the Lady Texans was set up with a big 29-27 win over Saginaw Chisholm Trail on a weather-delayed game played on Saturday.
It took a strong effort to erase a six-point deficit in the final quarter and allow the Lady Texans to post the win over the Lady Rangers.
Alexus Brigham scored 12 points to lead Northwest.
Elsewhere, key games on tap this week include Timber Creek at Fossil Ridge on Friday.
Central will have a bye after the Keller game. Just ahead on the following Tuesday, though, the Lady Chargers will pair up against Fossil Ridge.
Comments