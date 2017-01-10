Exposure to game a big benefit for Falcons junior

The ability to be a consistent contributor to the Keller Timber Creek boys basketball team comes from many factors. Constant exposure to the sport is likely one of the biggest of all for one player in particular.
While Jimmy Mouser, a junior guard, may not be the Falcons’ top scorer, his emergence as a consistent scoring threat is becoming more evident.
And that exposure to the game may have something to do with the fact he shares the same address and last name as the Falcons’ head coach, Brad Mouser.
This isn’t a case of the coach’s kid getting bumped into the lineup just to see what he can do.
Jimmy Mouser is proving his rightful spot on a Timber Creek team showing early signs of contending for the playoffs.
“I’ve been exposed to basketball so much, I seem to have a mental edge and can dissect the game.”
- Timber Creek junior Jimmy Mouser
Mouser’s consistency is a benefit, but he’s shown he can be the scoring leader, too.
In last week’s win over Weatherford, he led all scorers with 26 points.
Talking to Mouser the player, it’s evident his exposure to basketball has paid off. His ability to score or to assist is simply predicated on the X’s and O’s of the game at hand.
“I’ve just been around it since I can remember,” Mouser said of his knack for grasping the game. “I’ve talked to and seen so many coaches and types of players that I want to model my game after. I’ve been exposed to basketball so much, I seem to have a mental edge and can dissect the game.
“It gives you a lot of opportunities,” he said of being the coach’s kid, “not that I don’t work hard. But it’s a good thing to have.”
Mouser became a starter this year and credits much of his success to the system in place.
The offense works with his strong suits, such as hitting from the 3-point line and setting screens for others.
With teammates such as Mikal Cooper, Alec Tribble, David Valmore, Jordan Johnson, Winston Castlemain and Nabil Rurangirwa, the Falcons are sharing the wealth and workload.
Technique certainly has a lot to do with Mouser’s ability, but he constantly credits players like Cooper for making other things happen for the Falcons. Confidence in the other players lessens the reluctance to put up shots that – more times than not – the Falcons are making.
Defense is another solid spot for Mouser, although he doesn’t consider himself the most feared defender.
“My role – not being the quickest guy on the floor and not getting steals – is I’m able to get to where I need to go and contain the ball. Mikal gets the steals, and the big thing for me is to get where I need to go and block out when I need to. We all feed off each other.”
His energy on the floor seems to also feed others around him.
That energy is focused on helping the team and can take pressure off him. Not the pressure of being the coach’s kid, but the pressure on himself for how he plays, he said.
At 5-10, Mouser said he’s not the one to get all the rebounds.
“But I try to,” he said. “Being around basketball, I see other 5-10 players making plays. It’s not the height of the players on the floor, but how they find ways to get through it and use it to their advantage.”
Mouser is obviously a student of the game. He’s been playing basketball since kindergarten and said talking basketball at home never stops.
“My dad can dissect stuff,” he said as they talk and watch basketball. “I’m always learning more.”
Where all the consistency will lead Timber Creek this year is up for grabs.
“This year, I feel like we have the tools,” Mouser said of the Falcons’ chances for a playoff spot. “We have everything on the table. We just have to build it.”
