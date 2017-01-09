Keller, Haslet, Roanoke, Trophy Club and Westlake

Keller
Jan. 11
Chamber Member Orientation
Donna Kirkwood with Farmers Insurance — Kirkwood Agency hosts an ACTION Team new member orientation session for new members of the Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce at the chamber office, 420 Johnson Rd., Ste. 301. Free to attend; limit 12 people. For information call Joan Manning at 817-431-2169.
Wednesday, 9-10 a.m.
Jan. 11
Apprentices of Fiction
Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Rd., hosts a meeting of the Apprentices of Fiction teen book club for ages 11-18. Book for the month is The Smell of Other People’s Houses by Bonnie-Sue Hitchcock. Next month’s book is Eleanor & Park by Rainbow Rowell. No registration required. For information call 817-743-4800.
Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Jan. 11
Well Read Book Club
Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Rd., hosts a meeting of the Well Read Book. The book for this month The Nest by Cynthia D’Aprix; next month’s book is The Wonder by Emma Donoghue. No registration required. For information call 817-743-4800.
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 12
Keller Garden Club
The Keller Garden Club meets at Hidden Lakes Clubhouse, 2700 Bear Creek Pkwy. Refreshments will be served followed by a meeting and program on “Drought Tolerant Plants.” All levels of gardeners are welcome. For more information call Peggy Baden at 304-634-3074.
Thursday, 9:30 a.m.
Jan. 12
Reader’s Forum
Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Rd., hosts a meeting of the volunteer-led Reader’s Forum book club. This month’s book is The Hidden Kennedy Daughter by Kate Clifford Lawson. Next month’s book is The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins. For information call 817-743-4800.
Thursday, noon.
Jan. 12
Artist Reception
An Evening with the Artists reception for the artists included in the Splendor of Joy exhibit, now on display, takes place at Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Pkwy. For information call 817-743-4000 or email publicarts@cityofkeller.com.
Thursday, 7-9 p.m.
Jan. 14
Rain Barrel Class
Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Rd., hosts a DIY Rain Barrel Class, with an expert from Home Depot teaching participants to build a rain barrel to conserve water by harnessing rainwater for their yards and gardens. or information call 817-743-4800.
Saturday, 3 p.m.
Jan. 17
Keller City Council
Keller City Council meets for pre-council session in the pre-council meeting room, followed by regular session in the council chambers, at Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Pkwy. For information call 817-743-4007.
Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Jan. 21
Yard Waste Drop-Off
Keller residents and permitted lawn services can drop off green yard waste, such as grass clippings, leaves, branches, brush and stable matter, for free at the city’s designated site, 1792 Ottinger Rd. Proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or water bill, or a permit is required. In the event of inclement weather, the drop-off will be canceled. For information For information or to get a permit call the city manager’s office at 817-743-4000 or email townhall@cityofkeller.com.
Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon.
Jan. 21
Folk Music Society
Keller Folk Music Society invites professional and non-professional musicians and their families to meet to share songs, stories and talents in the meeting room at the Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Rd. Fee and no registration is required. For information visit Meetup.com/KellerFolkMusicSociety.
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Haslet
Jan. 13
Home School Book Club
Home School Book Club meets at Haslet Public Library, 100 Gammill St. For information call 817-439-4278.
Friday, 11 a.m.
Jan. 13
Teen Night
Haslet Public Library, 100 Gammill St., hosts the last Friday Night: Teen Night. Participants are encouraged to come with ideas for changes beginning in February. For information call 817-439-4278.
Friday, 5-7 p.m.
Jan. 16
Haslet City Council
Haslet City Council meets for regular session at Haslet Community Center, 105 Main St. For information call the city secretary at 817-439-5931 ext. 102, or email dbuchanan@haslet.org.
Monday, 7 p.m.
Jan. 17
Drop-in Coloring Club
Haslet Public Library, 100 Gammill St., hosts the Drop-in Coloring Club for all ages. Coloring books and supplies available or bring your own. Free. For information call 817-439-4278.
Tuesday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Jan. 19
Computer Class
Haslet Public Library, 100 Gammill St., hosts a computer class on using formatting tools and formulas to get the most out of Microsoft Excel. For information call 817-439-4278.
Thursday, 2 p.m.
Jan. 20
Homeschool Science Club
The Homeschool Science Club meets at Haslet Public Library, 100 Gammill St. For information call 817-439-4278.
Friday, 11 a.m.
Roanoke
Jan. 14
Game Night
Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St., hosts a Game Night for ages 17 and up, with pizza, video games and board games. For information call 817-491-2691.
Saturday, 5-11 p.m.
Jan. 17
Sensory Play Time
Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St., hosts Sensational Sensory Play Time for children, with three sensory stations in the children’s area. This is a come-and-go passive program. Free. For information call 817-491-2691.
Tuesday, 1-5 p.m.
Jan. 17
ASL Classes
Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St., hosts American Sign Language classes for students from beginners to advanced. Seating is limited; sign up at the circulation desk. For information call 817-491-2691.
Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m. Repeats weekly.
Jan. 18
Genealogy Workshop
Marie Turner leads a Genealogy Workshop at the Roanoke Community and Senior Center, 312 S. Walnut St. For information call 817-491-6060.
Wednesday, 1 p.m.
Jan. 20
Silent Film Screening
Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St., hosts a screening of classic movies by Fatty Arbuckle, Harry Langdon and Laurel and Hardy, followed by a discussion of the evolution of silent comedy movies. Free. For information call 817-491-2691.
Friday, 6-8 p.m.
Jan. 21
Read to a Dog
Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St., hosts Read to a Dog, a monthly program allowing reluctant readers to read aloud to certified therapy dogs for 15 minutes. Time slots are limited; sign up with Miss Ann in the children’s department. For information call 817-491-2691.
Saturday, 2-4 p.m.
Trophy Club
Jan. 7
Beach Clean Up
The monthly beach clean up at Trophy Club Park will be held, weather permitting. Volunteers who have three hours to contribute should meet at the guard shack and dress appropriately for the work and the weather. For information email gateattendant@trophyclubpark.com.
Saturday, 8 a.m.
Jan. 10
Trophy Club Town Council
Trophy Club Town Council meets for regular session in the boardroom of the Svore Municipal Building, 100 Municipal Dr. For information call 682-831-4600.
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Westlake
Jan. 23
Westlake Town Council
The Westlake Town Council meets for regular session at Town Hall, 1301 Solana Blvd., Bldg. 4, Suite 4202. For information call 817-430-0941.
Monday, 5 p.m.
Keller ISD
Jan. 20
Kelley Awards
The Third Annual Kelley Awards honoring Keller district high schools’ theater students will be in the Fine Arts Center at Timber Creek High School, 12350 Timberland Blvd., Fort Worth.
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Northwest ISD
Jan. 12-14, 15
Northwest Theatre
Northwest Theatre presents the musical “Big Fish” at the Vernon Solomon Performing Arts Center at Northwest High School, 2300 Texan Dr., Justin. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m.
