Keller school officials tout savings with new tech support contract

Keller district officials recently approved a contract for technical support in transitioning from Dell Services to an in-house staff.
At the Dec. 8 board meeting, trustees approved $440,000 to Premier Logitech to provide a total of 15 field technicians and technology engineers to fill some gaps left by the end of the Dell contract in August.
Joe Griffin, chief technology officer, said the contractor would save the district about $300,000 compared to getting the same service from the company that took over for Dell, which got out of the technical support business. Keller was one of Dell’s first school district customers for computer help services when the original contract was signed in 2011.
Officials plan to post openings in the technology department to bring the service in house.
“After demonstrating their skills, contract employees are eligible for open positions,” Griffin said.
The funds are already budgeted for technical support, but the re-allocation to a different vendor required board approval. Premier Logitech was providing the same service to Keller schools under contract with Dell, officials said.
Over the summer, educators received new Dell laptops and machines were updated to Windows 10, which prompted more calls for computer help, Griffin said.
Comments