Springtown move-in helps Eaton girls basketball to strong start

The Eaton girls basketball team is off to a pretty strong start this season, and point guard Molly Gideon is a big part of reason the why.
Gideon has been averaging double digits per game throughout the non-district season, and coach Rusty Johnson said that he could not be more happy with her play.
“She is our captain and leading scorer, so she brings a lot to the table,” Gideon said. “Her work ethic is really good. She practices hard every day and puts in 100 percent effort all of the time. I think the biggest thing is that she comes to work every day and is committed, and that rubs off on the other players.”
Eaton was 10-6 through its first 16 games of the season, and Gideon said that she is pleased with the progress her team has made early on and happy to be considered a team leader.
“I’m really proud of how our team started this season,” Gideon said. “The majority of the team was young and inexperienced with varsity basketball. Coming from Springtown, I was the only one who had ever played in a varsity game, so I knew that I would have to be a leader and encourage my teammates.”
Gideon, 17, said it was an instant love affair with her new school and said the thing she appreciates most is the dedication she has seen from her teammates.
“I love playing at Eaton because everyone works hard and is committed to the team,” Gideon said. “We started coming in early to workout at the beginning of the year and made up for the lack of experience with hard work and effort. We are not where we want to be yet, but we are getting better everyday and I believe we are improving faster than other teams.”
The Eaton junior, who takes all AP classes, said she has one major objective for her team this season.
“My goal for our team this year is to make it to the playoffs,” Gideon said. “The beginning of district was a little rough for us. I think our team hasn’t played to our potential in the district games so far, due to being nervous. A positive to the rough start is that we got to play the tougher teams first, that way we can be ready for the next teams.”
Gideon said to make the postseason, it will take a couple of things for Eaton.
“We will have to finish this first round strong and have a better record in the second round,” Gideon said. “I’m confident that we will be able to do this now that some of the nerves have settled down.”
Johnson said that his expectations for Gideon this season are to keep doing what she does.
“I just want her continue to work and improve her game,” Johnson said. “She is our point guard and our top scorer and with it being such a young program, we need players like Molly to lead by example, and she certainly does that.”
Gideon’s Favorites
Favorite Athlete: Marina Mabrey
Favorite Sports Team: Notre Dame women’s basketball team
Favorite Movie: Titanic
Book Currently Reading: The People You Meet in Heaven
Favorite Musical Group or Performer: Hillsong United
