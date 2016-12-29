Central Holiday Classic starting new tradition

The holidays are a time for honoring old traditions and starting new ones.
That’s what the Keller Central girls basketball program has in mind as it will host the inaugural Central Holiday Classic tournament Dec. 28-31.
The 16-team field will converge on the Central campus for the three-day event which guarantees each team four games.
The ability to get in four games after Christmas is instrumental in knocking off rust from a UIL-mandated five-day hiatus from workouts. Conditioning and execution are the focus prior to returning to the district schedule on Jan. 3.
“Schools are looking for a great tournament to go to during the holidays, and our school is in the perfect location to provide that for others,” said Central head coach Jennifer Crawford.
The added benefit is an opportunity for Central and the Keller ISD to showcase the campus and highlight the Central staff, players and volunteers during the tournament.
Several area teams will be competing, including Justin Northwest, Haslet Eaton, Coppell, Saginaw, Richland, Brewer and others outside the area like Sherman, Corsicana and Princeton.
The team traveling the farthest to the tournament is a touring Australian national team.
The teams will begin in pool play and then move to bracket play on Friday afternoon.
Central had been traveling to Weatherford for a tournament in previous years and this new tournament in a “central” Metroplex location will be keep Lady Chargers fans from traveling.
Central will be back on the court a few days in advance of the start of the tournament for practice and then begin its tournament at noon on Thursday against Saginaw.
The other teams in Central’s pool are Dallas Kimball and Arlington Sam Houston.
After play in the respective four pools, teams will advance to either the championship, gold, silver or bronze bracket for continued games.
The Lady Chargers, 1-2 in District 3-6A thus far, will be looking to get back on track after the holiday tournament when they travel to Abilene on Jan. 3.
Helping lead the way have been Carson Lecroy, Veisinia Vaipula and Rae Green.
Other teams rounding out the pools in the Central Holiday Classic are Mesquite, Richland, Fort Worth Paschal and Haltom.
Rounds begin at 9 a.m. each day at Central.
Keller will be appearing in the Mansfield Spring Creek Barbeque tournament and will face Mansfield Legacy in the first round.
Timber Creek will compete in the M.T. Rice Tournament in Waco.
Fossil Ridge and Trophy Club Nelson will be in Weatherford for the Lady Roos Christmas Classic.
