Timber Creek wrestling standout aims for another state title

Rachel Bridges of Keller Timber Creek has accomplished something that no other wrestler in the state of Texas ever has.
She went an entire season not only failing to lose a single match, but also failing to have a single point scored against her.
The senior posted a record of 29-0 heading into the state tournament last season, and then promptly pinned all four of her opponents at the state meet.
“It was the most amazing experience,” Bridges said. “Knowing that I went a whole season without getting scored on, it made me feel as if I was improving to a special kind of athlete. It holds a very important place in my heart.”
Bridges, 17, does not shy away from contact sports, also playing left tackle on the Timber Creek football team, something she said is a family tradition of sorts.
“I love football,” Bridges said. “I’ve loved it for so long, since I’ve been in third grade. A lot of people in my family play football, so I’m really attached to the sport. I’m sad it’s come to an end.”
Coach Craig Roark said Bridges has been a phenomenal talent at Timber Creek, but is much, much more than just an elite competitor.
“Rachel is not only a great wrestler, but also a great leader,” Roark said. “Her work ethic and positive attitude is contagious, and she has really helped to make our girls program a competitive one.”
Bridges, who has not decided where she would like to attend college yet but does plan to major in biology or chemistry, said she has some definite goals for the wrestling season, both individually and as a team.
“I hope to win state again personally, and as a team I hope we place at Duel State because our team has the potential,” Bridges said.
Roark said that his objective for Bridges for the season is for her to continue to improve throughout the year.
“My goals for her this season are for her to get better every match and continue to grow as a wrestler,” Roark said. “I know she will have high goals for herself, probably to win her third state championship, but if she concentrates on getting better every match, that other stuff will take care of itself.”
Roark said he has high hope for Bridges this season and said that what she accomplished her junior year is nothing short of remarkable.
“The season she had last year is unreal,” Roark said. “Not giving up a point all season has never been done by another girl in the state of Texas. She is without a doubt a once-in-a-career kind of athlete.”
Comments