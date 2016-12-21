It’s a most wonderful (awkward) time of the year

The girls basketball season has just launched into the district schedule, and all the momentum preparing for a playoff run is in motion. And then, local teams hit the brakes to enjoy the holidays.
With just a few district games under their belt, a hiatus can slow momentum — or help teams get their mojo back.
There’s also the issue of rust setting in on a shooter’s motion and the question as to whether a team can maintain conditioning.
It’s nothing new, though — teams have to contend with this every year.
Early week games allowed for one more district contest before the holidays. But holiday tournaments keep the gym doors open and players breaking a sweat while school is out.
One of the biggest games on tap Tuesday had Abilene traveling to Keller for one of many big games ahead in District 3-6A.
The Lady Indians (13-3) passed their first two district tests, getting past Timber Creek in a 28-20 decision and then blowing out Haltom 50-29.
The chance to win this game would be a big momentum-builder for Keller.
“It would be a nice bonus to head to the break 3-0,” said Keller head coach Doug Sporrer.
Abilene has been hot as well, going 13-2.
“They play very fast,” Sporrer said of Abilene. “It will be a tough matchup for us,” he said prior to the game.
Keller will be at the Mansfield Spring Creek Invitational, Dec. 28-30.
“The Mansfield tourney has a ton of very good teams. This year we will at least get one practice in before that tourney,” Sporrer said. “The tournament is a great way to get back in shape after the holiday break.”
Timber Creek had Friday off last week but was facing Central on Tuesday before their trip to the 56th annual M.T. Rice Tournament, which is hosted by Waco Midway.
Central was 1-1 after a win over Fossil Ridge and a loss to Weatherford, one of the district’s other teams with an early 2-0 record.
The Lady Chargers will keep their rust in check by hosting the Central Holiday tournament next week.
The Central game with Timber Creek, while early in the district season, will be a pivotal contest to help establish the district pecking order and positioning for a playoff spot.
Fossil Ridge (0-2) is looking at its game with Weatherford to turn the tide before they take the time off. They could potentially see Weatherford again at the Lady Roo Christmas Classic.
Haslet Eaton is looking to get back on track in the early district race after dropping the first two games to Northwest and Saginaw Boswell.
The Lady Eagles will take on Saginaw Chisholm Trail (1-1), which lost a close decision to Aledo (45-44) but then blasted Azle, 51-33.
The slow start for Eaton is part of the roller-coaster season for the first-year varsity program.
That same undefeated Boswell team was going to Northwest on Tuesday with just one team coming out with a 3-0 district mark before the holiday break.
Northwest had breezed by its first two opponents – Eaton and Brewer – before an early matchup with the Lady Pioneers.
After the Boswell game, Northwest will play in the Central Holiday Tournament, Dec. 29-31.
Trophy Club Nelson is off to a slow start, 0-3, and was to face Southlake Carroll before also playing in the Lady Roo Christmas Classic next week.
