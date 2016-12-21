Keller officials approve new leader of special education programs

Keller trustees recently approved Gena Koster to be the executive director of special education.
Before coming to Keller, Koster served as executive director of academic programs in Broken Arrow, Okla., since August 2014. As executive director, she oversaw Title I, English language learners, special education, and assessments. Prior to the executive director role, Koster was director of special education and assistant director of special education in Broken Arrow. Before her time in Broken Arrow, she worked as an assistant director of special education, assistant principal and special education teacher in Tulsa public schools. She has 19 years of experience.
Koster received a doctorate degree in public school administration from Oklahoma State University, a master’s degree in public school administration from Northeastern State University and a bachelor’s degree in special education from the University of West Florida.
“Dr. Koster is knowledgeable and passionate about special education. She is a data driven, enthusiastic, collaborative team builder who conveys a calm confidence. She has proven herself as a strong leader who possess an innate ability to develop positive, lasting relationships with internal and external stakeholders,” said Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Penny Benz.
