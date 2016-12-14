High-scoring Lady Texans senior looks to go out on top

The Justin Northwest girls basketball team was 7-5 through its first 12 games of the season, and Alexus Brigham is a big part of the reason why.
Brigham has been the leading scorer for the Lady Texans throughout the season, going over 20 points on multiple occasions, and coach Cody Parris said the senior also serves as an on-court leader.
“She leads by example and the others respect her ability and knowledge of the game,” Parris said. “She brings leadership and game experience. Her ability to score and see the floor to run the offense are also important.”
Brigham said she is pleased with how things are unfolding to this point and said she knows what she and her teammates need to work on.
“I feel great about the season so far and how we’re trying to play better as a team,” Brigham said. “We are inconsistent right now, but as the season continues we’re going to get better at that and our main focus is not turning the ball over as much. The defense is looking great and continuing to perfect that end of the court, and our offense is coming along as well.”
The Northwest senior is a member of an education program at NHS that allows her to intern at a local elementary school to “gain more knowledge on the career I have decided to focus on, which is teaching.
“I love working with kids and having the opportunity to help them out and have someone to look up to,” Brigham said.
Brigham takes the same philosophy on the court where she tries to lead by example and do what she can to help her team win.
“I would love to walk off the court my final game and feel like I’ve done everything I can for this team to be successful and left a legacy for others to build on,” Brigham said. “I would also love to accomplish breaking more records, such as the most three point shots in a game. I’ve had five, and the record is seven.”
To have a successful season in 2016-2017, it will take a strong effort from both her and her teammates, she said.
“I need to accept my responsibility as being seen as a leader on this team and stepping up,” Brigham said. “I need to work harder and take over. As a team we must stay consistent and play together.”
