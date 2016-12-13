Tune-up games on tap before district begins

The Keller boys basketball team took home its second tournament championship of the season as it won the Keller ISD Tournament last week.
The Indians got past Trinity, Flower Mound and then McKinney, 74-46, in the finals to take home the trophy.
Keller was finishing its pre-district games with a visit from Argyle Liberty Christian early in the week. The Indians will start district play on Dec. 20 when Abilene comes to visit.
When the holiday break comes around, Keller will play in the Aledo tournament and then play a special holiday schedule game with Garland Naaman Forest at home. They’ll get back to the district schedule on Jan. 6 against Fossil Ridge.
Timber Creek will travel to Denton Ryan on Friday for the final game before the season’s games count in the standings.
The Falcons went 1-3 in the KISD event and were hosting Waco University on Tuesday to end their pre-district preparation.
Central picked up two wins in the KISD tournament over Irving and Fossil Ridge. The Chargers have gone 2-2 in both tournaments thus far.
Still, Chargers head coach Gerald Sledge said great learning opportunities presented themselves in the games, especially in a loss to Killeen.
“We lost a lot of close games last year, but I’m starting to see the element of composure late in the games,” Sledge said. “We also saw some of that in the Denton game.”
That Denton game saw freshman Latrell Jossell score 30 points for Central.
Sledge expects Jossell to continue to learn and be a producer for the Chargers as the season progresses.
The Chargers were readying for their district opener at Timber Creek next Tuesday by taking on Fort Worth Christian early in the week.
Central is also hosting an Australian national team on Friday for an event before they tip off at about 1 p.m.
“I can’t take the team to Australia,” Sledge said, “so this is what I can do for them. Learning their culture is a great opportunity.”
Fossil Ridge had the toughest luck of anyone in the tournament, losing two games in overtime – one of which was in triple OT.
The Panthers will be at Weatherford on Dec. 20 to start district play after they took on Trophy Club Nelson early in the week.
Nelson, which opens district with Euless Trinity on Friday at the Trojans’ home court, are battling to play at .500 for the season.
Nelson head coach Scott Curran said the Bobcats are eager to begin district competition.
