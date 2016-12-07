Girls teams notch final tune-ups before district

With the district schedule looming next week, girls basketball teams in the Northwest and Keller school districts are making final preparations for the long stretch ahead. That district schedule will start off with burgeoning new rivalries as Justin Northwest and Haslet Eaton will square off to open district play.
Northwest will play Fossil Ridge on Friday, while Eaton will play Benbrook before the games are for keeps.
Eaton is one of the hottest teams in the area, and Northwest is looking to continue its strong basketball heritage in Class 5A.
The Lady Texans are coming off a busy and competitive appearance in the Kennedale tournament.
After putting in six games in three days at Kennedale, the Lady Texans came away with fourth place, going 3-3 from the high-quality tournament.
While Northwest head coach Cody Parris is hesitant to say the game with Eaton reaches rivalry status, he certainly feels it’s a “meaningful game. The kids know each other and both teams want to win. It will be fun, for sure.”
After graduating seven last year, moving to 5A seems to put Northwest on more equal footing.
“We’ll have to see how it goes from here,” Parris said.
The element Northwest is looking for is consistency.
Parris noted his squad has beaten teams which have lost to others but then been defeated by those lesser teams.
“Playing consistent is the key right now. But I think we’ll be OK,” he noted.
Northwest should be ready to go for its “second season” following the pre-district schedule. “I think our practices have are geared toward getting us ready and getting into the playoffs,” Parris said.
Eaton, 9-2, just got an overtime win over Keller Central. Molly Gideon led all scorers with 27 points.
Now, the Lady Eagles will launch into their first varsity season and match up against a tough district slate.
Keller continues to keep a strong pace, although it’s lost two games against Trinity and South Grand Prairie.
The Lady Indians’ loss to South Grand Prairie on Friday was a slow start which Keller couldn’t quite seem to overcome the rest of the way.
After hosting an Australian national team, Keller will open district play against Timber Creek.
The Lady Falcons are playing better than .500 basketball in the early part of the season and can measure themselves or set the pace early on. They were playing Westlake Academy as a tune-up to the Keller game.
Fossil Ridge, in addition to its game with Northwest, will host Saginaw on Friday before opening the district schedule at Central, another team which has struggled early.
But the district schedule is a new start and Central will have a chance to turn momentum in its favor as it hosted Western Hills this week.
Trophy Club Nelson was to take on Liberty Christian this week before preparing for its district season opener against Hebron on Dec. 13.
