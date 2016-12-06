‘Jazzy’ leader helping Lady Falcons to strong start

The Keller Timber Creek girls basketball team is off to a strong start this season, and Jazmyne Mason is a big part of the reason why.
The senior forward, whose teammates affectionately dubbed her “Jazzy,” has been a consistent offensive threat this season and an excellent role model for the Lady Falcons early on.
“Jazz brings patience, leadership and consistency with our younger players,” coach Tina Demichele said.”Her goal this year is to lead her team to the playoffs.”
Mason, 17, has consistently scored in double digits to start the season and said she has been pleased with how her team has played to this point.
“So far, our season has started pretty strong,” Mason said. “We have an amazing team, great chemistry and good leadership on the floor. I’m excited to see what’s to come for the rest of the season and to show our competition how hard we’ve been working and deserve a spot in the playoffs.”
Mason said that she sees her role on the team this season as a player who does whatever she needs to do to help the team win, as well as setting a good example for her younger teammates.
“As a senior and four-year varsity player along with other senior leaders, we work really hard to be an example and role model on and off the court,” Mason said. “I always try to keep the team motivated and make sure to be positive no matter how intense the moment is.”
Mason said that she has some individual and team objectives this season as well.
“My goals for the team are to keep up what we’re doing as far as playing and building up our chemistry and making it to the playoffs,” Mason said. “As for personal goals, I think that being a leader and a positive role model and making things happen on the court will allow us to be successful throughout the season.”
To make the playoffs in 2016-2017, Mason said her team basically needs to continue to play as it has been playing so far.
“If we keep up the intensity in our practices and games and continue to play well as a whole, we should go deep into playoffs,” Mason said. “I have a lot of confidence in my coaches and my team that we will get there.”
Mason plans to play basketball in college and study anesthesiology.
Comments