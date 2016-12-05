Colleyville Heritage QB shows something stats don’t track

Leadership is easy to show when your team has won a big game. You want to be right in the middle of the hoopla, telling everyone that you are the man.
Leadership can be a challenge when your team just lost a game that ended the season. It would be easy to decline the invitation to talk to others because of the pain just suffered. A chapter in a life has just concluded.
But Cam Roane did it.
In the bowels of Arlington’s AT&T Stadium following Colleyville Heritage’s 24-10 loss to Denton Ryan on Saturday in the Class 5A Division I Region I championship game, Roane came out of the locker room dressed in his sweats and talked for about five minutes regarding what happened and what he hoped this season will mean to the future of Colleyville Heritage football.
It’s moments like these when you really find out the stuff in people, young and old. At first, the interview started with Roane wearing his sweatsuit hood over his head. Moments later, he pulled the hood off.
Actions speak louder than words.
“I think we created a new standard,” Roane said. “I can say that with a proud heart. These seniors accepted me when I moved in [in January 2015]. They became my brothers. We decided to change something around here and we did. Now, we have to pass the torch to others.”
Colleyville Heritage’s problem hasn’t been making the playoffs. This football program has made the postseason for 11 consecutive seasons. You have to have some commitment in order to do that. That started with Chris Cunningham before it transitioned to Mike Fuller before this program became entrusted to Joe Willis.
When this football program qualified for the playoffs, it seemed like a malaise hung in the atmosphere. Now, you can make the argument that Colleyville Heritage had some difficult matchups and probably didn’t have the overall athleticism to match up with opponents. That’s all valid.
However, I was listening to someone recently talk about using the word “can’t” and how that word can set the tone for everything else in life. The message was if you use the word can’t, then you’re set up for using excuses for everything else.
Roane showed none of that. He developed into one of head coach Joe Willis central figures. People are looking to the quarterback to be the leader and to have command of the locker room. Few may have seen Roane leave to talk about this game. For those who witnessed it, they know what they saw.
“Just making the playoffs … I’m not going to lie,” Roane said. “That was the standard. If you made the first round, that was a good season.
“It was the challenge to us. It was the competitive atmosphere. The coaches came in Day 1 and said nobody has a starting spot. Nobody plays a certain position. Coach could have stuck me at defensive back, linebacker or defensive lineman, and that’s what I was going to do. It’s really a competitive atmosphere and you have to strive every day to remain No. 1 on the depth chart.”
Roane accepted that and made sure the starting quarterback position was his. In 2016, he threw for 2,894 yards, 32 touchdowns and seven interceptions. That’s coming off a tough 13-for-27 performance against Ryan.
Committed to San Diego State, it’s likely that other programs will be in pursuit until Feb. 1, National Signing Day. Baylor may be one of those. College coaches want to know if the quarterback has the makeup to match or exceed his physical gifts. Perhaps, those postgame moments showed something that a team can’t recruit with stats.
“He’s going to be a really good quarterback,” Willis said. “I wish I had him back.”
That’s a wrap for picks
If you know anything about our high school football picks, we tell it to you straight. You deserve nothing less. We finished on a winning note when we picked Denton Ryan to beat Colleyville Heritage in the Class 5A Division I Region I championship game. The Panthers were in this game. They gave themselves a chance. It just didn’t work out.
Here is how it finished for 2016.
Last week: 1-0
Season: 111-26 (.810)
