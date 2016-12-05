Storied coach has first-year Lady Eagles flying high

It doesn’t seem to bother Rusty Johnson no matter where he is coaching. He can take a program with a distinguished history, a program with not much of a history or a program that has no history and make it respectable.
The latter applies to his new job as the head coach of the girls basketball program at Northwest V.R. Eaton. In the program’s inaugural varsity season, the Lady Eagles are flying really high.
They are 9-3 through the first month before they play host to Fort Worth Benbrook on Friday. While the results may surprise some when it comes to a first-year program, Johnson said a lot of the work that he and his staff put into the junior varsity season of 2015-2016 has been making the difference.
“Preparation was the key,” Johnson said. “The most important thing was to make sure that the kids were buying in. Because it’s new, they want to play well. They’re committed to the process. They’re not just showing up.”
So far, Eaton opened the season with a win against Decatur, went 2-2 in its own tournament and went 4-1 in the Ponder tournament. That included an epic four-overtime loss to Alvord. But the Lady Eagles have beaten such Class 6A teams as Haltom and Keller Central.
And this team has been learning to play in tough conditions. Eaton has won three games in which it trailed by double digits. The Lady Eagles have been involved in seven games decided by nine points or less and are 5-2.
With a program made up of 40 players between sub varsity and varsity teams, Johnson said he routinely has been playing 10 on his roster. There are three go-to players in junior point guard Molly Gideon, junior shooting guard Jaycie Johnson and junior wing Emily Taylor. Gideon has been both a scorer and facilitator. Johnson has become a consistent shooter. Taylor has emerged as this team’s top rebounder.
“All of them have done a really good job of understanding the game,” Johnson said. “That’s really helped the others get into the flow of what we’re doing. It’s not necessarily those three and the other seven. But those other seven will contribute in other ways to help us. Everyone has a role to play.”
The start can also be attributed to the tone that was set by what other team sports accomplished in the fall. Brad Turner’s football team played for a playoff berth in its final regular season game. Diane Wilson’s volleyball team was also in the playoff hunt and missed the postseason by one game.
Messages have been sent throughout the athletic programs that playing a varsity schedule just to play one isn’t acceptable. They are in there to compete and make a run at the postseason.
“There’s no doubt what football and volleyball did made an impact on us,” Johnson said. “We paid close attention to what they did. We watched and learned what they did and what it means to take care of things.”
