Timber Creek senior leads with will to win

Being a leader on both ends of the court, as well as off the court, makes Timber Creek’s Jordan Dixon a key component of the girls basketball team.
The senior point guard said her constant striving to be more consistent this year is helping the team to get off a strong start as it heads into the Lion’s Club Tournament this week at the Thomas Coliseum.
Even though the holiday week gave a break to teams, Dixon said she’d stay busy working out on her own and keeping her shooting fine-tuned.
Now a varsity player for her fourth year, Dixon said she’s become quite comfortable in her role as a leader.
“I like that I’m in control of the team on the court,” Dixon said. “When I’m ready to start, we start.”
Indeed, even Timber Creek head coach Tina DeMichele said her strength is her will to win.
“When the game’s on the line, you want the ball in her hands,” DeMichele said.
Dixon is currently averaging in the low double digits, up from about five points per game last year.
But Dixon said her harassing style of play on defense may be as important to her as scoring.
Always looking for the steal and then using her quickness for a transition opportunity is always at the top of her mind.
Dixon is a stalwart defender, not likely to give up her position on the floor. She’s apt to take a charge several times a game in an aspect of her play she’s proud to bring to the table.
That doesn’t diminish her strengths on offense, though.
Attacking the basket and finishing or getting to the free throw line are top goals for Dixon if she isn’t dishing assists to a growing roster of teammates capable of scoring. Jazmyne Mason and Sydney Nunley are other key scorers for the Lady Falcons.
Dixon said she can shoot the three or go to the basket, as she’s strong with her right hand, even though she writes with her left.
Collectively, Timber Creek is well-positioned to make a strong run in the district schedule, Dixon said.
“Everyone is buying into the game and everyone wants to achieve the same goals,” Dixon said. “There’s no tension on or off the court.”
That sort of ease on the court is helping the consistency Dixon said wasn’t there last season.
She credits her relationship with the coaching staff with much of her progress and the ability to relate across the team’s roster of players.
“We just click,” Dixon said.
That clicking could prove to be the element necessary to propel Timber Creek into a fight for a top seed from the district and a successful playoff run.
But much of the season is ahead of them and Dixon knows that each game is a new opportunity to build for the long stretch ahead.
“One of my goals is to help lead us to the playoffs,” she said.
