Nelson sharing ball, playing time

Passing and sharing the ball on the basketball court is always a solid trait for any team, but the Trophy Club Nelson boys are sharing more than the ball.
The Bobcats, who have a 4-3 mark following their appearance in the Northwest ISD Tournament, are also sharing as much of the playing time in the early goings of the season.
Nelson head coach Scott Curran said it’s important that his team garner experience in the front half of the season before a treacherous district schedule arrives.
Nelson returns six players, some with experience and others needing to garner playing time.
“It’s important we get experience, as no one on the team averaged over six minutes a game last season,” Curran said. “We’re trying to evaluate and continue to improve before we get to district.”
After a scheduled game with former district foe Keller, the Bobcats will head to Georgetown for the Jack Frost Tournament this weekend where they will work in another four or five games.
They’ll follow up the tournament with an appearance in the DFW Basketball Challenge at Wilkerson Greines Activity Center on Dec. 10, where they’ll take on Fort Worth All Saints at 5 p.m.
A game with Fossil Ridge is on the schedule before the district slate starts on Dec. 16, when the Bobcats take on Trinity.
“We’re just trying to get better after the seven games we’ve played and get ready for district play,” said Curran.
Curran, who’s been at Nelson since the school opened in 2009, directed the team to the playoffs last year where they were eventually ousted by Plano East.
The Bobcats are looking to try to match at least last season’s feat but know the new District 5-6A is even more loaded than their previous alignment.
“There’s not a bad team in the district,” Curran said. “We’ve got to be ready to play every night.”
The new group of district teams also include Southlake Carroll, Flower Mound, L.D. Bell, Hebron, Flower Mound Marcus and Lewisville.
Thus far, Curran said the effort has been there but some mistakes have hampered the team from collecting more wins.
A case in point may have been Nelson’s recent loss to Crowley.
The Bobcats took a hard-fought 26-24 lead into halftime but came out flat in the third period and had to enter the fourth period with a seven-point deficit. They went on to lose that game 56-40.
“Next month, I expect us to make better decisions and be more conscious of making the right plays,” he said.
Certainly the potential is there for Nelson.
The Bobcats have just four seniors on the roster, but they are all capable players.
In a 71-point production in a win over Fort Worth Wyatt, four players finished with double figures in scoring.
David Nzekwesi had 18, Braylen Young scored 14, Alphonso Hawkins had 13 and Trent Koehler added 11. Bryant Young has also recorded double-digit scoring in other games.
