Central senior an achiever on and off the court

When Randall Schank isn’t busy on the basketball court for Keller Central, the forward keeps active with any number of school or civic commitments.
Schank, a 6-1, 170-pound senior, may be at an honor society meeting, conducting a student council meeting as president or working on any of his Eagle Scout projects.
In athletics, his focus is on the basketball season now that cross country has concluded.
Schank and the Central runners qualified for the regional meet recently, but now it’s time to put on the high-tops.
The workload is tough on Schank but he said he’s diligent in finding a way to make it all fit into his calendar.
“The morning is for sports, and I stay after school with honor society or student council,” Schank said. “It’s doable,” he noted, saying that cross country and basketball workouts have him accustomed to 6:30 a.m. practices.
He said basketball is more exciting to him but he loves the competition regardless of the sport, and running with close friends makes it all the more enjoyable.
And now that he’s completed his Eagle Scout service project within the last few months, the demands of his time are more manageable.
Schank said his project was completed for the Central campus after he constructed two cedar planter benches. It took a lot of planning and work, but it’s something he’s proud to add to the campus, he said.
When he’s not contributing to the Chargers’ early season success, Schank said he’s also a member of the Superintendent’s Cabinet, helping give input on how the Keller ISD can improve as a whole.
“Staying busy and being involved is where I find my spot, my niche,” he said.
But it’s basketball that seems to be the icing on the cake for Schank.
He started young when his father helped get him in the sport by teaching him the basics. Of course, having height is always a plus for young athletes, too.
During the summer, Schank said he put in time on the home and school courts working to improve his game, especially his defense.
“I’m trying to find my role on the team and do the best I can,” he said.
Defense seems to be where Schank devotes the most energy and has found his ability to give the Chargers a scrappy player, earning him some playing time.
He’s also working to improve his shot and make himself a well-rounded player worthy of even more playing time or a starting spot.
Regardless, Schank said the goal for himself and his teammates is to find the right mix to make for a better season than last year.
As might be expected with a player like Schank, his leadership on the team comes a bit naturally.
“I try to be the hardest worker on the team, and one thing leads to another and you build that expectation. It spills over and it helps the team,” he said.
Regardless of his contributions at Central, Schank plans to continue to make contributions in another realm. Schank is waiting on appropriate nominations to submit an application to West Point for next year.
But he won’t be looking past the current opportunities at Central.
“It hasn’t really been sinking in yet that this is my last year of basketball,” Schank said. “You want to work hard for everything you’ve got and don’t want to have to look back, so you don’t leave anything on the table.”
