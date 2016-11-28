Regional playoffs: Panthers face rival’s former coach

Dave Henigan acknowledges a little bit of the irony. But that’s about as far as it goes.
Until Randy Jackson pulled it off on Oct. 21, Henigan had been the sweetheart of Grapevine after he beat Colleyville Heritage in 2009. That was his first season.
Between 2009-2013, Henigan guided Grapevine to the playoffs twice. While he wasn’t in danger of losing his job following a 1-9 season in 2013, Henigan wasn’t going to miss a chance to take over a program that has become one of the best in Texas, Denton Ryan. He was the offensive coordinator there in 2002 and 2003.
In his third season, Henigan faces a Grapevine-Colleyville ISD team for the first time when Ryan plays Colleyville Heritage in the Class 5A Division I Region I championship game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“It would be a different thing if we were playing Grapevine,” Henigan said. “But still, it will be good to see [Superintendent] Dr. [Robin] Ryan and some of the school board members. But that staff at Colleyville Heritage is different. I’m in a different place too.”
Henigan saw the opportunity at Ryan and didn’t flinch because of what was coming. He has a class of youngsters who have the Raiders back in the regional championship game for the second straight year while playing in a different classification.
His 13-1 2015 team advanced to the Class 6A Region I Division I title game before falling to Allen. Dropping down to 5A this year, the Raiders have moved quickly through these first three rounds. The Raiders have emerged as the favorite to win the 2016 state championship.
Here’s why:
▪ The Raiders have 15 returning starters.
▪ They have dual-threat quarterback Spencer Sanders who is already over 4,000 total offensive yards, 3,056 passing and 990 rushing.
▪ Running back Tyreke Davis is nearing 900 rushing yards.
▪ Receivers Chritauskie Dove and Gabriel Douglas are each over 1,000 yards, within 15 yards of each other, and have combined for 31 touchdowns.
▪ There are four players verbally committed to sign with Division I schools on Feb. 1.
▪ None of Ryan’s first 13 opponents have played the Raiders within single digits. That includes other playoff teams in Lancaster (still playing), Mesquite Poteet (still playing), Wylie East (eliminated in the playoffs by Lancaster) and Frisco Lone Star (eliminated by Mesquite Poteet).
So yes, the Raiders are good. Really good.
“It begins in the offseason,” Henigan said. “When we got back after Christmas last year, we got to work. We never spent a day talking about the big goal. We don’t have to. Everything we do is a challenge. But we have high expectations. That’s what this program is.”
Who knows what would have happened had Henigan remained at Grapevine. He knew what was coming through the feeder programs in David Clayton, Alan Bowman, Zach Wolfe and Brennon Davis. When the UIL dropped Grapevine from 6A to 5A, it made the job more attractive.
Enter Randy Jackson, who not only has built a foundation, he has also made it into a program that has earned some respect, especially since the 2016 team just shared the District 8-5A championship.
However, every chapter presents a new beginning. Grapevine has its new beginning. The GCISD has its new beginning. Henigan has his new beginning.
“It was very difficult to leave Grapevine, because we had made a lot of inroads,” Henigan said. “But this was a different deal for me. [Ryan] has won big for a long time [two championships in five appearances]. There is a culture that we want to continue. I’m proud to be the coach at Denton Ryan.”
The pick
On Twitter last Saturday, we picked Colleyville Heritage to beat Lubbock Coronado and we got that right. While we were away for the previous edition with the early deadlines, we went 4-1 in the area round. Ironically, the loss was picking Justin Northwest over Colleyville Heritage.
So here is the breakdown for this one.
Last week: 1-0
Season: Season 110-26 (.808)
Colleyville Heritage (10-3) vs. Denton Ryan (13-0); Class 5A Division I Region I championship: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington: If you haven’t been a believer in the toughness of Joe Willis’ Panthers, you should. This team has learned what it means to play at a higher level. This could be the year Colleyville Heritage has awakened as football power. This Raider team is deep, really talented and really athletic. Both of these schools moved down to 5A from 6A and are pretty close in size. Both have an enrollmen over 2,000 students. I think the Panthers can win this. But in the end, Ryan has too many answers.
Prediction: Denton Ryan 37, Colleyville Heritage 30
Comments