Highlight-reel catch exemplifies Texans receiver’s development

To describe the catch probably wouldn’t do it any justice.
Gavin Holmes of the Justin Northwest football team said he was doing his job. That’s what game-changers do. In the first quarter against Aledo on Oct. 28, quarterback Prince Mavula found Holmes near the Aledo sideline.
The coverage was pretty good. The pass appeared to be too tall. But Holmes raised his left arm and somehow corralled the ball with his index, middle and ring fingers, kept his balance, stayed in bounds and raced down the sideline before he was pushed out at the Bearcats’ 10-yard line.
Endless repetitions from running routes to working on his hands to learning to catch the ball led to this moment. So many days and hours went into those seconds.
“The ball was a little high but I knew I had to make a play,” Holmes said. “I just threw my hands up and my fingers were able grab the end of the ball. I’m not surprised. That’s what I was trying to do.”
The Texans senior wide receiver put together a historic season. Going into this past Saturday’s Class 5A Division I Region I area playoff game against Colleyville Heritage, Holmes had already set the single-season school record for receiving yardage (1,489) and neared the single season marks for receptions (77) and touchdowns (16).
This season has not been so much a validation of Holmes (5-11, 185) as it is a continuation. Coincidentally, this occurred in Northwest’s breakthrough season. The Texans had won more games (10) than in any other season and finally won their first playoff game at the early holiday press deadline.
Using “polished” to describe Holmes at the high school level isn’t a stretch, because head coach Bill Poe because has coached him and seen him evolve. Holmes drew double-digit offers from Division I programs. Originally committing to Duke in the spring, the native Iowan (born in Newton) changed his commitment to Iowa after the Hawkeyes became involved.
“He’s done everything off the field that you need to do to become the receiver he is,” Poe said. “You have to create it to where the muscle memory becomes part of what you do. He’s also become more physical. But his speed becomes the difference maker.”
Holmes has been a consistent 4.4 performer in the 40-yard dash. He’s broken it several times and hit 4.38. That’s genetics and persistence.
The key to any receiver’s success is his hands. Poe and his staff worked with their receivers’ hands by throwing them tennis balls. The practice teaches a player how to catch something small, hard and in a tight window. Receivers can’t fight the ball. They have to accept it.
Poe stresses that receivers must catch the ball with their eyes – look the ball into their hands. The method may not be unique. But the teaching can lead to the unique catch that Holmes pulled off against the Bearcats.
“I feel like the game is slowing down,” Holmes said. “My game has matured and I just understand everything better from watching films to looking at every game situation. I have high expectations for myself.”
The commitment to Iowa appears to be solid at this point. An official visit follows in January. However, other Power 5 programs have shown interest, including Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Arizona State and Nebraska. None have offered. But if any of those or others do, then Holmes knows he has a stressful yet welcome problem.
“It’s overwhelming,” Holmes said. “I’ve always wanted to stay closer to home. But I’ve built a great relationship with Iowa. My mom’s side of the family is from there. It definitely would be a tough decision.”
