Run in the Dark event to benefit Community Storehouse set for Sept. 17

The 17th Annual Run in the Dark benefiting the Community Storehouse is set for Sept. 17 on a new course just north of Alliance Town Center.
Both the 5K and 1 mile fun run start and finish on Amador Drive between Hillwood Parkway and Old Denton Road. The 5-kilometer course goes east on Amador, north on Old Denton to the Keller Early Learning Center North and Timberview Middle School, south on Aster Ridge, east on Crawford Farms, south on Waverly, west on Drexmore and Sunset Hills, and back to Old Denton and Amador.
Proceeds go to the Community Storehouse, which helps children in need succeed in schools in the Keller, Northwest and Carroll districts. The charity assists with literacy programs, school supplies, medical/dental/vision care, food, shelter, counseling and more.
The 1-mile fun run starts at 7 p.m. and the 5K at 7:45 p.m. Online registration is available until Sept. 16. Race day registration and packet pick up will start at 4:30 p.m. The cost ranges from $26 for a runner under 18 through Sept. 10 to $35 for an adult after Sept. 10.
For more information or to register, go to runinthedarkdfw.com.
