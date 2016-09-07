Keller Citizen

September 7, 2016 4:18 PM

Keller, Roanoke and Westlake police report

Keller

Aug. 20

South Main Street, 2000 block: Burglary of vehicle.

Aug. 23

Rufe Snow Drive, 300 block: Fraud.

Aug. 25

Golden Triangle Boulevard, 300 block: Failure to stop and exchange information.

Aug. 27

Rufe Snow Drive, 200 block: Theft.

South Main Street, 1800 block: Theft.

Aug. 28

South Main Street, 1300 block: DWI.

South Main Stret, 800 block: Possession of a controlled substance.

Rufe Snow Drive, 2000 block: Theft.

Aug. 30

Keller Parkway, 1900 block: Possession of marijuana.

Westlake

Aug. 28

Texas 170, 4000 block: Accident causing damage to vehicle.

Roanoke

Aug. 27

North Hwy 377, 1100 block: Driving while intoxicated.

South Hwy 377, 500 block: Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

