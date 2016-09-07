Keller, Roanoke and Westlake police report

Keller
Aug. 20
South Main Street, 2000 block: Burglary of vehicle.
Aug. 23
Rufe Snow Drive, 300 block: Fraud.
Aug. 25
Golden Triangle Boulevard, 300 block: Failure to stop and exchange information.
Aug. 27
Rufe Snow Drive, 200 block: Theft.
South Main Street, 1800 block: Theft.
Aug. 28
South Main Street, 1300 block: DWI.
South Main Stret, 800 block: Possession of a controlled substance.
Rufe Snow Drive, 2000 block: Theft.
Aug. 30
Keller Parkway, 1900 block: Possession of marijuana.
Westlake
Aug. 28
Texas 170, 4000 block: Accident causing damage to vehicle.
Roanoke
Aug. 27
North Hwy 377, 1100 block: Driving while intoxicated.
South Hwy 377, 500 block: Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
