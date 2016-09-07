Keller Citizen

September 7, 2016 4:04 PM

Central’s parade kicks off homecoming season

By Sandra J. Engelland

Central High School kicked off Keller School District’s homecoming season with the first parade of the year Aug. 29.

The route started at Lone Star Elementary and ended at Central where a group of food trucks served community members.

The parade, with the theme “There’s no place like Central,” took a cue from “The Wizard of Oz.” Fossil Ridge High School has homecoming festivities this week while Keller and Timber Creek will celebrate next week.

Keller Citizen

