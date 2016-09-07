Trio of new NISD quarterbacks goes through growing pains

The feel-good stories for Prince Mavula, Riley Taylor and Eli Rusche ended within moments after they were named starting quarterbacks.
Pats on the back turned into intense drills focusing on one mechanic after another, interrogation on film sessions and demands to exhibit leadership. Each has the keys to his respective team’s offense. Now, he has to deliver.
For 2016, the Northwest ISD’s three high schools –Justin Northwest, Haslet Eaton and Trophy Club Byron Nelson – have new starting quarterbacks. Junior Prince Mavula (6-3, 185) is at Northwest. Riley Taylor (6-3, 210) is guiding Eaton through its first varsity season. Eli Rusche (5-11, 185) takes over at Nelson.
“Our expectations were, what does he need to do and how do we use his knowledge so he can learn it quickly,” Nelson coach Travis Pride said of Rusche. “You need to know the physical attributes first. If he’s accurate, we will call plays based on what we see. Defenses are tricky because they will change things up. But we give them everything that they can expect.”
Great responsibility is thrust upon this trio. There are football games to play and win. There are plays to execute. Each had impressive debuts on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26. Taylor threw for 134 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 86 yards and three more scores in Eaton’s 55-0 win over Denton Braswell.
Mavula threw for 263 yards in a 27-21 victory at Alvarado. Despite a 47-41 overtime loss to Sachse, Rusche finished with 382 passing yards and five touchdowns. The sequels are following.
All three are in the early stages of their careers. Each won the starting job at some point during the spring. Fall camp became refinement.
What Pride, Northwest coach Bill Poe and Eaton coach Brad Turner had to do was identify and coax the strengths from each quarterback’s game.
In Taylor’s case, Turner wanted to take advantage of his size for run-pass option (RPO) scenarios and rely on arm strength that would allow for a potential late ball to still find the target.
“The RPO is a big part of our offense, and he’s hard to tackle,” Turner said. “In the way we play our tempo, his ability gives us a chance. Riley has the ability to get people to line up and do exactly what is called.”
Poe has built Northwest’s offense around Mavula’s deep vertical ball capability offset by the knack of converting the short route. While he may not be the fastest, Mavula owns the elusiveness to slip a tackler and make a play when nothing is available.
“The scope becomes more narrow, but we also want to identify those weaknesses and eventually make them a strength,” Poe said. “We have to try and rid him of those. It’s not just about handing the ball off and throwing. He needs to read things correctly and know where the ball needs to go against certain defenses.”
As the season progresses, each will face something new. What opposing defensive coordinators see on film will allow them to make each game as difficult as possible.
A good decision will be followed by a poor one. That’s life at the position. There is no such thing as a finished product at quarterback.
Eventually, Poe would like for Mavula to demonstrate more pocket presence. Turner needs Riley to trust his reads and not second-guess himself. Pride wants Rusche to become more polished with decision-making.
Experience will serve as the best teacher. Only time will tell whatever else it means for each program competing for the postseason.
“The reality is where your team is,” Pride said. “We’re in a football season, not a game. It’s a progressive mindset. There are things you can control. As it goes and your quarterback improves, you want to get to a point where the quarterback makes the decision. You might have the perfect call for Plan A. Then something happens. You better know what to do with Plan B.”
