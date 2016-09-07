Timber Creek not satisfied with big game on tap

With Flower Mound on tap this Thursday for the Timber Creek football team, the schedule just doesn’t seem to care how well the Falcons performed in their season opener.
Timber Creek had just come off scoring 49 points against Irving Nimitz and set offensive school records for most passing yards by a quarterback (Cade Schrader, 498), most yards by a receiver (Erik Ezukanma, 12 catches for 261 and 3 TDs) and total offense (607 yards). In addition, Erik Mills had six catches for 121 yards and a score.
All those points and yards yielded a one-point win. A win, though.
The Falcons were taking on Azle on Friday, but due to the holiday press schedule, results were unavailable.
Now, however, Timber Creek head coach Kevin Golden and his squad will have their hands full again when they host Flower Mound.
Look for the Falcons to be more concerned about fine-tuning their own game than overworking the nuances of the Jaguars leading up to the game.
Not to say there won’t be plenty of scouting reports and film time spent in preparations this week, but Golden said they’ll be more concerned about themselves.
It’s always a balancing act, said Golden, of wanting to prepare for a specific team and still promote general improvement.
“Flower Mound is a good opponent. You always want to find a comparable and competitive school that will prepare you for district and show you similar things of opponents in your district,” Golden said. “It will be a good matchup for both of us.”
Priorities on the Falcons’ list for this week include eliminating mistakes, especially on special teams.
Still, with the offensive performance shown in Week 1, Golden said there’s no need to overplay its success.
“We have to let the offense know that every game is not going to be exactly like that,” Golden said. “We have to be prepared at what you’re good at doing. It may not happen every game.
“Consistency is the measure of a good team.”
Golden admits that all coaches don’t always know what they’ll get in the first game of the season.
“We saw glimmers of what we could be,” he said. “We have to corral it and build it up and make it go forward.”
The offense, for example, had chances to put the game away but made some mistakes leading to the down-to-the-wire outcome.
“But they’re correctable mistakes,” Golden added.
On defense, although there were mistakes made, Golden said he was encouraged by the attitude of the group.
“We talk about a culture of never giving up and go on to the next play,” Golden said. “We had adversity and all of a sudden new guys step up. We made mistakes and that’s going to happen, but they overcame them.”
The Falcons were on the ropes toward the end of the game but were encouraged to “go on to the next play and just make a play,” Golden said. “Good things will happen.”
Another interesting matchup will occur next week when Timber Creek will play at home against Denton.
The seven-team district allows for an additional non-district game. When the district alignment was announced, coaches having one less district contest were left scrambling to fill their schedules prior to the start of league play.
Denton is coached by former Keller head coach Kevin Atkinson.
