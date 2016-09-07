Playing in the sand not child’s play for Keller player

Ask Alex Gholson how she achieves her vertical leap to be an effective outside hitter, and she references the sand.
Gholson is one of the growing numbers of volleyball players who have found the sand court a valuable asset to the varsity game.
Playing on a sand league team, 692, in Dallas, Gholson said the sand game helps in numerous ways.
In addition to helping build her ability to jump, the 5-9 junior said it has also aided her back row passing.
With just two players covering the territory, passing, digging and agility are heightened in the sand.
Although Gholson said she started playing sand volleyball just two years ago, the additional training has benefited her and the Lady Indians.
As Keller has such a young squad this season – two freshmen, five sophomores, four juniors and four seniors – Gholson’s presence as a returning starter has helped the team slowly develop into the force they’ll need to be when the district schedule comes up this week.
Her leadership is something which has naturally exhibited itself.
“I try to keep everyone together,” she said. “I feel like I somewhat stepped into that role. I guess I’ve kind of been a leader in other things I’ve done and it seems like my job to give what I have.”
Still, Gholson said she continues to improve her game, including her defense on the back row, trying to read the hitter and making a move.
Her energy seems to help everyone on the court and her skills have steadily been sharpened.
“I’m doing a better job of hitting and mixing up my shots,” Gholson said.
She said her ability to “hit where there aren’t people” has been helped also by the sand game.
Gholson started focusing on volleyball in the sixth grade after trying a number of sports and activities including soccer, swimming, diving and dance.
“I gravitated to volleyball because I love how competitive and fast it is,” Gholson said. “There’s not a lot of standing around and you have a lot of chances to shake it off for the next point.”
The district schedule starts this Friday as Keller hosts Abilene, but Gholson said the pre-district schedule hasn’t been overlooked.
“We’re very excited about district but I’ve definitely be focused on the pre-district. We have been using the games to see how we’re playing as a team and where we need to focus so that we’re ready for district,” Gholson said.
The team’s goals are to obviously grab a playoff spot and go as deep into the postseason as possible. But as an honorable mention all-district selection last year, Gholson’s personal objectives are tied closely to that of the group.
“I just want to do as best I can and help the team,” she said. “I want to be a good teammate and give everything I have all the time.”
Comments