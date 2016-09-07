Bobcats QB helps playmakers do what they do

On the Trophy Club Nelson football team, quarterback Eli Rusche knows he is surrounded with playmakers.
But players like receivers Pascal Mondombo, D.J. Robinson and Tyler Milliken don’t get to be the playmakers without Rusche executing.
It’s quickly becoming evident that Rusche has an arm that can get the ball downfield and put the ball where it needs to be on intermediate and shorter routes.
In the Bobcats’ overtime loss to Sachse in the first game of the season, Rusche passed for 382 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception.
In the loss, Nelson put up 41 points.
The 6-0 senior is taking over this year after having taken just 10 snaps as a backup last year.
Rusche used the spring practices and offseason workouts to learn new head coach Travis Pride’s offense and has shown leadership abilities and other intangibles to lead Nelson in the early going.
Now, he said, it’s time to put the training to use and the work will benefit the team down the line.
“We came out firing and we’re ready,” Rusche said. “The coaches told me to try and overthrow my receivers and they’ll go under it. My job is to distribute the ball and let them make the plays.”
Rusche is doing his job well.
In the Sachse game, Mondomobo caught five passes for 125 yards, Robinson had five catches for 106 yards and Milliken grabbed seven for 139 yards. That’s great distribution to a number of playmakers.
Rusche said his ability to better read defenses has helped him direct the Bobcats’ offense.
“I know better where to go with the ball,” he said.
And, although it hasn’t been there just yet, don’t overlook Rusche’s ability to run the ball when the situation arises.
“If the defense allows me to run, I’ll run,” he said. “I’ve got some juke moves, but they’re pretty standard,” he joked.
The priority, though, when you have a stable of receivers such as Nelson’s is to lead the team with good decision-making and get the ball to any of the weapons.
Being in his first game as a starter, Rusche said he was nervous at the outset, but the first play from scrimmage was a 15-yard completion which set him more at ease.
Rusche said he and his teammates fully intend to make a return trip to the playoffs this year and continue to improve each game.
Under Pride’s spread offensive scheme, Rusche said he feels excited about what they can accomplish.
“I know I like it,” he said of the offense. “I look forward to what’s in store with the system.”
That Bobcats system has all the tools to continue to put up notable stats, but Rusche isn’t concerned about those numbers.
“I’ll take a look after the game,” he said, “but during the game my focus is on the score and how we’re doing and what we need to do to win the game.”
