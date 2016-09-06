Keller, Haslet, Roanoke, Trophy Club and Westlake calendar

Keller
Sept. 7
Keller Women’s Club
Greater Keller Women’s Club tours the Community Enrichment Center, which serves families in need through five main programs. Meet in the Kroger parking lot at Rufe Snow and Keller Parkway to carpool. For more visit GKWC.org.
Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Sept. 8
Spirit Night
Keller High School Indianettes host a spirit night at Raising Cane, 961 Keller Pkwy. Meet the Indianettes and stay for dinner or take food to go; 15 percent of all sales are donated to the team. For information visit Indianettes.com.
Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
Sept. 8
Keller Garden Club
Keller Garden Club gathers for its first meeting since the summer break at Hidden Lakes Clubhouse, 2800 Bear Creek Pkwy. Refreshments will be served. Gardeners at all levels are welcome. For details call Membership Chair Peggy Baden at 304-634-3074.
Thursday, 9:30 a.m.
Haslet
Sept. 10
Brush Drop-Off
Because of August weather the Haslet’s Quarterly Brush Drop-Off is rescheduled at the Haslet Fire Station, 1701 Hwy. 156. Haslet city water bill must be presented. For more call 817-439-5931.
Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon.
Sept. 10
Trophy Club
Growing Up Wild
Keep Trophy Club Wild offers Growing Up Wild class for kids ages 4-10 held at Trophy Club Park Pavilion, 2885 Trophy Club Dr. Partcipants will make a bug sucker, catch insects. Cost: $10 per child; register at KeepTrophyClubWild.org.
Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon.
