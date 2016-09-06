Predicting gets tougher in third week of football games

Ah, the most awkward week of the picks is upon us. It really has nothing to do with the card of games. It has everything to do with timing.
When you read this, you will note that selections for this coming week will be made before most of the Week 2 games were played. We had early deadlines.
That’s OK. We’re veterans of this process. However, we’ll have a sense of the teams that played on Thursday, Sept. 1.
We’re making these selections without knowing injuries that could have impacted any Northeast Tarrant team. Hopefully, there weren’t any too serious. As you’ll note, we won’t have the Week 2 selection records available, but we will tweet them.
It takes a certain kind of courage to make selections like these. We have that certain kind of courage.
Here we go!
Keller Central at Arlington Lamar, 7 p.m. Thursday, Cravens Field, Lamar: These have been some very interesting games over the years. They’ve been tight. But Lamar has played the tougher schedule with Keller Fossil Ridge and South Grand Prairie. Usually, the Vikings have a little more speed.
Prediction: Arlington Lamar 31, Keller Central 17
Saginaw Boswell at Birdville, 7 p.m. Thursday, Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex: We really like the way the Birdville coach Lon Holbrook’s team started in the opener against Keller Central. Had the Hawks pulled out a road win at Burleson Centennial, they probably would be major favorites. Look for the Hawks running game to control.
Prediction: Birdville 28, Saginaw Boswell 23
Flower Mound at Keller Timber Creek, 7 p.m. Thursday, Keller ISD Athletic Complex: Kevin Golden’s assessment of his Timber Creek team may play out all season: great offense, need to grow up on defense. Because the Jaguars scored 65 points in their opener, this has the makings of a game that finishes in the 40s.
Prediction: Keller Timber Cree 45, Flower Mound 42
Frisco Heritage at Grapevine, 7 p.m. Thursday, Mustang-Panther Stadium, Grapevine: Regardless of how its meeting with Abilene Cooper turned out, Grapevine coach Randy Jackson should have a team that will continue to get better. The offensive line could be the underrated part of this team.
Prediction: Grapevine 26, Frisco Heritage 13
Haltom at Richland, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex, North Richland Hills: Ah, the annual battle of Fossil Creek. It’s too bad this game isn’t played at Old Birdville Stadium, if for nothing else than nostalgia. But we’re in a new era. There was a chance that both of these teams could be 2-0 going into this one. Tough call, but I’ll go with the Rebels.
Prediction: Richland 27, Haltom 24
Saginaw at Keller Fossil Ridge, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Keller ISD Athletic Complex, Keller: This is the mismatch of the week. Dane Johnson is trying to get a program started at Saginaw. Tony Baccarini has a Fossil Ridge team that’s built to challenge Abilene for the District 3-5A championship.
Prediction: Keller Fossil Ridge 42, Saginaw 14
Carroll at Rockwall, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, Rockwall: Well, this is a pretty pivotal game for the Dragons with a bye coming up next week. The Dragons were looking for some offense. Rockwall is looking for some defense. The Angry Orange may not be as good as some thought. We’re taking a chance that Carroll gets it done by Lake Ray Hubbard.
Prediction: Carroll 23, Rockwall 20
Keller at Hurst L.D. Bell, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pennington Field, Bedford: This game draws a hmmm because the Indians haven’t had the easiest of starts with losses to Abilene Cooper and McKinney. Just came up short against the Lions last week. The Blue Raiders want to turn a corner. Mike Glaze’s team gets it done here.
Prediction: Hurst L.D. Bell 29, Keller 22
Euless Trinity at Colleyville Heritage, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mustang-Panther Stadium, Grapevine: Another stand-up game for the Panthers. This is exactly what Joe Willis wanted. But as he said, this isn’t about scheduling Ws. The Trojans put this one away in the fourth quarter last year. They will get it done, but this one goes down to the final minutes.
Prediction: Euless Trinity 37, Colleyville Heritage 34
Northwest Byron Nelson vs. Justin Northwest, 7 p.m. Friday, NISD Stadium, Justin: It’s great that both former Nelson coach Brian Polk and Northwest’s Bill Poe agreed to keep this series going even though Northwest was dropping down for 5A. It’s good for the NISD community. Now, Travis Pride represents the Nelson side. Northwest’s eruption last week at McKinney North was pretty impressive. QB Prince Mavula and WR Gavin Holmes will make their case for the best pitch-and-catch combination in the area.
Prediction: Justin Northwest 44, Northwest Byron Nelson 37
Northwest Eaton at Frisco Independence, 7 p.m. Friday, Toyota Stadium, Frisco: Brad Turner was concerned about how his team would handle things up front on both sides. There were issues last week against Frisco Reedy. Independence’s program is climbing and is ahead of Eaton in growth.
Prediction: Frisco Independence 33, Northwest Eaton 23
Let’s win them all!
