Keller home of dreams helps grant kids wishes

Five ice machines, golden decor, an enormous walk-in closet and a four-car garage are just highlights of the more than 7,000 square-foot dream home in Keller, which is helping to make dreams come true for young Texans.
Located at 2100 North Pearson Lane, the five bedroom, five bathroom Home of Dreams, sponsored by the Fort Worth, Texas Magazine, keeps everyone who walks in gawking at the design and decor. For $10, anyone can tour the beautiful home which benefits the local nonprofit, a Wish with Wings.
“The kids we serve are an inspiration to keep us going,” Judy Youngs, a Wish with Wings executive director said. “They never give up hope, they are always believing. We can give them a wish, which then gives them the hope to keep going, that’s what it’s all about.”
A Wish with Wings is a charity that grants wishes to children who are fighting life-threatening medical conditions. This organization is similar to the national Make a Wish Foundation but only serves Texas children.
Gerianna Jones, of Fort Worth, is one of the organizations key volunteers over the last six years and even recruits her son, now a sophomore in high school to help out as well.
“I love to help out a Wish with Wings as much as I can,” Jones said. “The kids are the reason I do it.”
This is the fourth time a Wish with Wings has been the donation recipient from the Home of Dreams project and each year it helps the organization gain new wish-granters, volunteers and wish kids.
“It’s more than just the wish. For us, it’s all about the personal touch and what we can do to enhance the wish,” Youngs said. “They are a part of our family now, we celebrate with them and when we need to, we mourn and grieve with them.”
They have granted over 1,400 wishes since their inception ranging from shopping sprees and meeting celebrities to trips to Hawaii or their most popular wish, a magical adventure with Disney. Out of the 40 wishes granted in 2015, 28 were Disney, according to a Wish with Wings annual report.
“It can be very emotionally challenging but we have to focus on the joy and happiness that we’re bringing these families and the hope we’re giving these kids,” Youngs said.
The Home of Dreams is open for tours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday until Sept. 18. All of the proceeds go to a Wish with Wings, which will help give the memory of a lifetime to another fighting Texan this year.
