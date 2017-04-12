Trojans hanging with young squad in tough district

Euless Trinity baseball coaches and players weren’t fully sure what to expect coming into this season, due largely to a young roster and overall relative lack of experience. But just past the midway point of district play, the Trojans are fine with the results thus far.
“We’re excited about where we’re at, being so young,” head coach Will Averitt said. “We’re very pleased with the way the kids have played. We’re playing two freshmen and three sophomores and we’re very pleased with what they’ve done for us.”
With four of seven district series in the books, Trinity sits all square at four wins and four losses, good enough to be tied for third in the District 5-6A standings – three games back of leader Southlake Carroll and just one game behind Lewisville and Flower Mound Marcus. But don’t tell the team.
“To be honest, I’m sure they look at the standings even though we tell them not to pay attention to the standings,” Averitt said. “I just tell them to let us coaches worry about the standing and you just go out and play. Play good baseball and let what happens happen. You can get caught up in that stuff and it can affect you and it could add pressure. So we tell the kids just don’t worry about all that. Just go play good baseball.”
The Trojans have played some good baseball – really good at times. Trinity swept Byron Nelson and then beat L.D. Bell last Tuesday for a three-game win streak before suffering a tough 2-1 loss to the Raiders on Friday.
The Trojans’ downfall in that game was the one thing Averitt would fix instantly if he had the power – execution of “small ball.” It’s an important part of Trinity’s game and didn’t come through in the one-run loss.
Nonetheless, the coach is confident the setback won’t phase this group.
“We always say if win a big game or lose a big game, we think about until midnight. But after that it’s a new day,” Averitt said. “That’s what they do. Whether it’s a good win or bad loss, they move on to the next day.”
Senior Bryan Renschler reinforces the team’s overall attitude.
“The general feeling is pretty good. I feel like we’re jelling pretty good as a team. There are a lot of new guys on the field and a lot of young guys stepping up and playing some roles that they might not have known they would be in this year,” he said. “There are some players that have their roles and there are some that we’re still finding them roles. They get key roles as the season goes on and certain situations need certain guys and those guys step up.”
The youth on the team has made the season interesting in other ways as well.
“They’re a loose group, a fun group,” Averitt said. “They have good energy. They make it fun for themselves. Not necessarily because they’re young, but just because they have good energy and they don’t sweat the small stuff. It has been a delight for the coaching staff.
“You don’t see their shoulders drop about anything, they just keep playing,” he continued. “That’s a credit to them and how they were raised. It’s nothing that we’ve done. But it’s been a joy to watch them progress and get better and fight through the mistakes.”
With six district games remaining, including a pair this week with Lewisville Hebron, the Trojans are in the middle of the playoff race. But remember, they’re not supposed to discuss that.
“The expectations haven’t really changed for us from entering the year and as we play on,” Renschler said. “I think the expectation for us is mainly that we are going to get out there and play some good baseball and do things the right way and the outcome will determine itself.”
