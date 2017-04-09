Bedford sues apartment owners, alleging violations weren’t fixed

The city is suing the owners of the Linbrook Apartments after more than 50 citations were issued for violations that included leaking water and sewer lines and infestations of insects and rodents.
City officials said they made several requests for the code violations to be fixed, but have been ignored.
According to the lawsuit, which was filed in Tarrant County district court, the city issued 55 citations for 91 code violations in 2016. In November, city officials notified Brigelle Bedford Holdings and YTMH Holdings that legal action would be taken if nothing was done to correct the problems at the complex, 531 Bedford Road.
A person who answered the phone at the Linbrook Apartments declined to comment when asked about the lawsuit.
The City Council voted in March to sue the complex owners.
“The city doesn’t enjoy filing lawsuits,and we don’t do it often, but we will when we feel that circumstances warrant,” Councilman Roger Fisher said.
According to the lawsuit, the code violations included leaking sewage, exposed wiring, trash throughout the complex, insect and rodent infestations, broken fences and structural problems.
If the problems aren’t fixed, the city could order demolition of the apartment complex and the owners could face a fine of $1,000 per day for each violation, according to the lawsuit.
The complex failed several inspections, and when code enforcement officers went to the property, they constantly found new violations.
Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz
