Trinity track senior succeeds with work ethic, talent

0:35 Gunfire in Grand Prairie woods leads to chase into Bedford Pause

3:14 Paul Storey court hearing

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:40 The troubled life of Alisha Trevino: Part 1

2:56 Did Alisha have to die? Part 2

1:14 Pitcher Sam Dyson shoulders blame for Rangers' loss on Opening Day

1:17 Tony Romo's place in Dallas Cowboys QB history

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story