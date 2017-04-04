Hurst-Euless-Bedford News

Police searching for suspect after chase from Grand Prairie to Bedford

By Azia Branson

GRAND PRAIRIE

Police are searching for a suspect who fled on foot after a leading police on a chase from Grand Prairie to Bedford late Monday.

The chase began about 11:45 p.m. after reports of a suspect shooting a gun in the woods near Texas 360 in Grand Prairie. The suspect led officers to Bedford and then fled on foot after driving over the curb and into a wooded area at an apartment complex near the 2400 block of L Don Dodson Drive, police said.

Police said a gun was found but the suspect was still at large early Tuesday.

Bedford and Euless police assisted along with a Fort Worth police helicopter.

