Senior’s return from injury sparks L.D. Bell softball

Kelsi Wengert wants to sell homes for a living. In the meantime, she’s done a fine job settling into her new home on the L.D. Bell softball team.
Wengert, formerly a first-team all-district catcher, has moved to alternating between second base and shortstop since returning from a knee injury a few games into the season. While she admits missing her old position, she’s adjusted well.
“It’s very different not being behind the plate, but I’m starting to like the change more,” the senior said. “I just want to help my team.”
And she has done exactly that. Wengert’s return to the lineup has given the offense a boost. After a slow start to her season, she has reached base in 12 straight games and is batting .333 during that stretch with a double, triple, four walks and four runs batted in.
“We tried four or five different two-hole hitters when she was hurt. When she came back, it was key,” Lady Raiders coach Thomas Shives said. “We’ve always had two good quality slappers since I’ve been here [eight years]. I like that style.
“It also helps having two lefties. You can’t pitch around the first. Now there’s protection for [Alicia Marion], and she’s been lighting it up.”
A slapper is a batter who routinely places a hard bunt between fielders and relies on her speed to reach first base.
Wengert suffered the injury during a routine practice. She was going for a ball and felt a pain in her knee.
“I had some guesses as to what it might have been,” she said.
It was patellar tendonitis, she said. And it is still sometimes painful, she added.
“I just have to go with it if I want to play,” Wengert said. “And I definitely want to play.”
Wengert said she does not want to play in college. However, Shives said there is a team out there for her if she changes her mind.
“She’s athletic, has a strong arm,” he said. “We’ve had five or six coaches who have asked.”
Wengert said her favorite memory to date playing for Bell was last season when the team reached the second round of the playoffs after winning district. Shives said her return could help the team in its drive to return to the postseason for a seventh straight year after a slow start to league play.
“Things are starting to come together now, and we definitely need Kelsi in there,” he said.
As for selling homes, Wengert said it is something she picked up from her neighbors, who are in the real estate business.
“I like to look at houses and talking to the realtors and real estate people,” she said. “My neighbors make it sound so exciting, and it seems to make people happy.”
Much like her return has made the Lady Raiders and their faithful happy.
Comments