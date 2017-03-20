Parents of slain Hurst Putt-Putt manager seek to halt killer’s execution

The parents of a man slain during a robbery in 2006 in Northeast Tarrant County have signed an affidavit calling on the state not to execute one of the killers.
Glenn and Judy Cherry, whose son Jonas Cherry was killed at Putt-Putt Golf and Games in Hurst where he was an assistant manager, very strongly request in a letter to state and local authorities that Paul Storey’s death sentence be commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“Paul Storey’s execution will not bring our son back, will not atone for the loss of our son and will not bring comfort or closure,” the affidavit states. “We are satisfied that Paul Storey remaining in prison until his death will assure that he cannot murder another innocent person in the community, and with this outcome we are satisfied and convinced that lawful retribution is exercised concerning the death of our son.”
Cherry begged for his life during the crime, which took place about 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2006. Storey and Mike Porter stood over Cherry, who pleaded: “Please! I gave you what you want. Don’t hurt me.”
They refused and Cherry was shot twice in the head and twice in his legs. The Putt-Putt assistant general manager, who was approaching his first wedding anniversary, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Storey and Porter were convicted of capital murder, but only Storey got the death penalty. Porter got life without parole after making a deal with the Tarrant County district attorney’s office.
Storey is scheduled to be executed April 12. On Monday afternoon, Storey’s lawyers continued their efforts to get the state to spare his life.
According to documents filed in federal court, Storey’s lawyers were never told that he was just barely functional intellectually. That may have caused at least one juror to change his mind.
Sven Berger, a 36-year-old software engineer living in Washington state, voted for the death penalty along with the other 11 jurors at the end of Storey’s trial in 2008. The jury deliberated less than two hours before assessing the death penalty, Berger said. There was a review of the evidence and a vote, and after they gathered for the reading of the verdict, everyone left, Berger said.
Berger, who was 27 at the time of the trial, wrote in an affidavit that he has since changed his mind about voting for the deatth penalty for Storey and now wishes he hadn’t.
“There was a definite sense int he room that a decision had already been made,” Berger said. “Had I known he [Storey] was mentally impaired there would have been a much longer conversation about my decision.”
But that was not the only reason Berger said he felt regret that he sided with the rest of the jury to vote for the death penalty. Berger said he got the impression during testimony that Storey was not very bright, but was not a future danger to society. Berger said he did not feel equipped at that time to sway other jurors to his way of thinking.
Berger said that later he never understood why Storey deserved a death sentence while his accomplice, Porter, received a life sentence.
“It seemed clear to me that Porter was the leader,” Berger said. “It irritated me that he took the plea deal. It was infuriating to see Porter get life and Storey get death.”
Storey’s mother, Marilyn Shankle-Grant, said she spoke to Berger about his change of heart and forgave him. Storey also forgave Berger for his 8-year-old decision.
“This young man was placed in the position of deciding whether someone was going to live or die,” Shankle-Ggrant said. “He didn’t want to go against the crowd. There were a whole lot of people who were going one way and he didn’t want to voice his opinion.
“We all have things that we’ve done in the past that we wish we could have done differently. I can’t hate him for that.”
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
