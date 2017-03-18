Suspected drunken driver crashes into parked patrol SUV, injures Hurst officer

A 22-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday after crashing into the back of a parked patrol car in Hurst, police said.
Hurst police officer Brandon Minchew was in his parked vehicle about 3 a.m. blocking lanes of traffic from a previous accident at the 100 block of northbound Loop 820 when a Mazda slammed into the back of his patrol vehicle, police said.
Minchew was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries and later released, police said.
The driver of the Mazda, Anna Elizabeth Bowden, of Keller, was not injured.
She is booked in the Hurst Jail and faces a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle. Her bond had not been set by early Saturday morning.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
