H-E-B nonprofit’s Village Library helps immigrant families with after-school tutoring

1:25 Spring break at the zoo Pause

1:46 Rangers owner thanks Arlington voters for approving ballpark funding

1:51 Emma and Travis Heim bringing BBQ to Magnolia Ave

1:43 Texas Rangers choose HKS to build their new ballpark

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:32 Two men killed in Fort Worth home invasion

1:08 Nerlens Noel going through his shooting drills

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8