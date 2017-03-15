Construction starting this summer on new JPS clinic in Euless

Work will begin this summer on the new JPS Medical Home Northeast, which will feature adult primary care, dental services, radiology and a drive-through pharmacy.
The Euless City Council recently voted to approve the site plan for the 34,200-square-foot building at 3200 W. Euless Blvd., which is along the Texas 10 corridor.
“We are very excited about the JPS clinic coming to Euless,” Mayor Linda Martin said. “It absolutely is a big win-win.”
The clinic is designed for those who have difficulty getting transportation to medical appointments. There is also plenty of parking including 20 handicapped spaces, with six accessible for vans.
Last year, the JPS Health Network announced that it was building a clinic modeled after one that opened in Arlington. It is estimated to cost around $10 million and is designed to meet a growing need for geriatric and primary care in the Euless area, which is experiencing steady growth and development.
The city is also seeing growth in it senior citizen population, according to JPS projections.
Mike Collins, the city’s planning and development director, said less than 10 percent of the city’s residents are 55 and older but the number is expected to increase by 6 percent in the next 10 years.
Collins told residents during a recent town hall that two senior housing developments are coming to Euless. The Gala at Oakcrest Estates, which is under construction at East Euless Boulevard and Dickey Drive, will feature a four-story 120-unit building and three cottages.
Another senior housing complex, 55Plus, will be built north of Mid-Cities Boulevard, he said. The four-story building will feature 151 units including efficiencies and one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Euless also saw more single-family home construction in 2016 with the city issuing 185 permits for homes with an average value of $412,000, and in 2015, 167 residential permits were issued with an average value of $370,000.
Glade Parks, a major development featuring retail, urban lofts and single-family homes, continues to thrive with the opening of the Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar and the 24 Hour Fitness featuring an indoor turf area. The Cineappolis movie theater is under construction and is scheduled to open this summer.
Founders Park, at Texas 10 and Farm Road 157, also known as Midtown, is also taking shape with the completion of utility and drainage work, but no commercial tenants have been announced yet.
