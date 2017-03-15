First project in Bedford Commons will be an extended-stay hotel

Construction could start this summer on an extended-stay hotel, the first project to be approved for the Bedford Commons development near City Hall.
The Bedford City Council recently approved a request for Home2 Suites to build a four-story, 100-room hotel at 1916 Forest Ridge Drive, which is north of Airport Freeway and east of Forest Ridge Drive.
“This is a plus for the city,” said Mayor Jim Griffin. “This is a wonderful addition to Bedford Commons.”
Home2 Suites, part of the Hilton brand, is touted as a high-end extended-stay hotel.
Heeten Masters, a manager of Forest Ridge Hospitality Llc., told Bedford’s Planning and Zoning Commission that the company chose Bedford because of its central location, proximity to Dallas/Fort Worth Airport and growth along the Texas 183 corridor.
Extended-stay hotels work well for businesses, and the average stay is seven to 14 days or longer, he said.
The hotel property is near restaurants.
Plans for Bedford Commons, a 103-acre mixed-use development, include a town square, retailers, town homes and restaurants.
The area is bounded by Texas 183 on the south, Bedford Road on the north, Forest Ridge Drive on the west and Central Drive on the east.
Bill Syblon, Bedford’s development director, said that other hotels were approved previously, but that no construction plans have been submitted. The hotels are Residents Inn, Fairfield Inn and Staybridge Inn and Suites.
Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz
Comments